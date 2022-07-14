ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHEC announces fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in South Carolina

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials on Thursday announced two additional confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to four.

The first confirmed cases of the rare viral illness were reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on July 8 th .  Health officials at the time said the cases were among patients in the Lowcountry and in the Midlands.

In an update on DHEC’s website Thursday afternoon, the state health agency said there are currently four cases of monkeypox in the state. “DHEC is responding to cases and vaccinating high-risk contacts with a safe FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox,” officials said.

Monkeypox confirmed in US; what Georgians should know

According to DHEC, Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes which progresses to a rash on the face and body. Officials said most infections last two to four weeks.

WJBF

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

(AP) – Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to […]
MONTANA STATE
