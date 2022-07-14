ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard takes command of Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRRra_0gfkRHoQ00

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – – Thursday morning at Fort Benning an old commander bid his farewells and a new commanding general took the reins of the Army’s top training post.

Maj. Gen. Pat Donahoe relinquished his command to Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard.

The ceremony was scheduled outside on the parade field, but because of the rain it was condensed and moved indoors.

Donahoe, an Armor officer, has been at the helm of the Maneuver Center of Excellence for two years.

Buzzard, an Infantryman, brings an impressive resume to Fort Benning. A West Point graduate and former commandant of his alma mater, he has commanded at all levels of the Army. And was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Buzzard served as the army military aide to two presidents — George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Early in his career, Buzzard served several stints at Fort Benning.

“It’s awesome to come back,” Buzzard said. “We got great memories. It’s been 25 years since we have been here. I was a captain living on Zuckerman Avenue. I ran by it the other day. We really enjoyed our time here. Our oldest daughter was an infant then. Grandparents got to come. We just had a really great experience, great friendships we made with peers when I was here. So, it really is great to be back.”

In addition to graduating from West Point, Maj. Gen. Buzzard received a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and a master’s degree in military science from the Marine Corps University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

US Military Bases Honoring Confederate Figures Slated to Get New Names

As a young Black officer, Troy Mosley arrived at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1995 where he eventually took command of a 300-person company at the age of 31. The irony of leading hundreds of troops at a world premier military base named in honor of a Confederate officer who fought to defend slavery was not lost on him.
FORT LEE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
West Point, GA
Government
City
West Point, GA
Local
Georgia Government
nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New general slated to take over Army Forces Command

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas will take charge of Army Forces Command on July 8 during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., according to an announcement Thursday morning. Poppas will take command of FORSCOM from Gen. Michael X. Garrett. Army officials at the General Officer Management Office did not immediately respond...
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
George W Bush
WEKU

Black Marines were 'dogged' on this base in the 1940s. Now they're honored there

A project started in 2019 to restore key buildings used by the first Black Marines — and protect the structures from the effects of climate change — is nearly complete. During the 1940s, about 20,000 men trained under harsh conditions on a racially segregated base in North Carolina known as Montford Point .It's now part of Camp Lejeune — the main Marine Corps infantry base for the East Coast — and is called Camp Johnson after one of those first Black marines, Sgt. Maj. Gilbert "Hashmark" Johnson, a storied drill instructor.
MILITARY
Navy Times

James Mattis gets married — leaving behind his love, the Marine Corps

Always, always, always a Marine, never married. That was legendary Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis’ life ... until now. The man known as the Warrior-monk is no more after recently exchanging marriage vows with physicist Christina Lomasney. The pair were first married in a riverside ceremony, followed by a Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nationalinterest.org

The Marine Corps' Latest Tactical Vehicle is Ready for the Indo-Pacific

The JLTV trailer will aid an essential part of warfighting: logistics. The United States Marine Corps’ latest innovation is neither ship, nor rifle, nor armored vehicle. Instead, this summer, the U.S. Marine Corps is taking service of a trailer for their fleet of joint light tactical vehicles (JLTVs), the Humvee replacement vehicle.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Benning#Infantryman
MilitaryTimes

Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

With just over two months left to hit its recruiting goals, the Air Force is dangling hefty enlistment bonuses for anyone who wants to fill a growing list of in-demand jobs. The service on Monday added several more career fields that come with signing bonuses for those who enlist for four or six years by Sept. 30, bringing the total to 22 specialties. Those new options largely focus on computer systems and aircraft maintenance-related fields.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps artillery ― it isn’t too late to salvage it

Napoleon Bonaparte: “God fights on the side of the best artillery.”. My artillery friends no doubt believe God always has been on the side of those possessing superior artillery. As an infantry officer, I believe God to be more evenly balanced. I do concur, however, that even in an...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s First Military War Plane

Flight pioneers the Wright brothers first flew a powered airplane on Dec. 17, 1903. Known as the Wright Flyer, it was aloft for only 12 seconds. Orville Wright lived until 1948 but was out of the plane business by 1915, when the company he helped found was sold.  At first, the airplane had little practical […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

New helmet for most Air Force pilots is on the way

The Air Force is nearing production of a new helmet for fixed-wing aircraft pilots that promises to ease neck pain and fit more noggins. California-based LIFT Airborne earned the OK to move forward with its “AV 2.2″ helmet design in April, nearly four years after the Air Force started its latest hunt for a replacement. It’s the first time since the 1980s that the service will overhaul the pilot headgear used by most of its pilots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy