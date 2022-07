TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party has rejected adding language to their platform to allow an abortion to save the life of the mother. KMVT-TV reported that a majority of the roughly 700 delegates from around the state rejected the change to the party's existing platform during its three-day convention that wrapped up Saturday. The platform does not have the force of law but states the party’s position it wants Republicans in elected office to follow.

