ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Poll shows employees plan to seek workplaces with mental health supports

By American Psychological Association
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight in 10 U.S. workers say that how employers support their employees' mental health will be an important consideration when they seek future job opportunities, while 71% believe their employer is more concerned about the mental health of employees now than in the past, according to a survey from the American...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

Long-Term Mental Health Consequences of COVID-19

Respiratory symptoms are the most common long-term consequence of COVID-19. Depression, PTSD, and anxiety occur in 16-18 percent of individuals following remission of acute infection. Almost 20 percent of individuals develop long-term cognitive symptoms and/or memory changes. Changes in taste and smell are common with COVID-19; these changes persist 6-12...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Do Narcissists Have Feelings? The Other Side of The Ego

Do people with narcissism cry? Narcissists are often labeled as “the bad guy,” but it doesn’t mean that they don’t have emotions. It can be easy to think that narcissists don’t show emotion or feelings. After all, why would they display behaviors related to remorse, sadness, or empathy?
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

75% of U.S. at COVID Levels Where CDC Urges Masking

July 16, 2022 -- More than three quarters of U.S. counties are now classified as having high or medium community levels for COVID-19, meaning residents should adopt or consider indoor masking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data released Thursday showed that 35.46% of the counties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How To Help Someone Who Is Depressed

Depression is usually fueled by feeling misunderstood and disconnected. Learn more about the context that is driving the depression to deepen your understanding of the problem. Ask questions and then follow up to make sure you really understand what a person with depression is going through. It’s always hard to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Job Opportunities
Nature.com

Post-recovery COVID-19 and incident heart failure in the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) study

Cardiac involvement has been noted in COVID-19 infection. However, the relationship between post-recovery COVID-19 and development of de novo heart failure has not been investigated in a large, nationally representative population. We examined post-recovery outcomes of 587,330 patients hospitalized in the United States (257,075 with COVID-19 and 330,255 without), using data from the National COVID Cohort Collaborative study. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were older (51 vs. 46 years), more often male (49% vs. 42%), and less often White (61% vs. 69%). Over a median follow up of 367 days, 10,979 incident heart failure events occurred. After adjustments, COVID-19 hospitalization was associated with a 45% higher hazard of incident heart failure (hazard ratio"‰="‰1.45; 95% confidence interval: 1.39"“1.51), with more pronounced associations among patients who were younger (P-interaction"‰="‰0.003), White (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005), or who had established cardiovascular disease (P-interaction"‰="‰0.005). In conclusion, COVID-19 hospitalization is associated with increased risk of incident heart failure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
morningbrew.com

Covid is on the rise again, with BA.5 taking over as the dominant strain

The highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant has emerged as the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the US, with cases and hospitalizations rising across the country faster than flight cancellations. Together, the BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants now account for 80% of cases in the country, the White House said Tuesday. While exact...
U.S. POLITICS
Psych Centra

Can Fish Oil Help Manage Bipolar Disorder?

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that may help manage symptoms of mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder. Bipolar disorder has several possible causes. One is the way your immune system may cause brain inflammation. Researchers believe that fish oil activates anti-inflammatory mechanisms. This can lead to improvements in...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Phys.org

Study identifies the 'socially vulnerable' who aren't prepared in the event of disaster

A new national study shows which Americans are least likely to be prepared to take necessary actions when faced with disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Researchers found that households led by women, those with children under age 18, renters, those of low socioeconomic status, African Americans and Asians were all less likely than others to be at least minimally prepared for disasters.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia

Researchers have identified two drugs – not currently licensed for treatment in the UK – that are better at treating insomnia in adults than other medications.The medications, called eszopiclone and lemborexant, are better for both short and long-term treatment of the condition, according to a new study by University of Oxford scientists.However, the experts say the first line of treatment should still be cognitive behavioural therapy, and improving sleep hygiene.We hope our analysis will be of great help to clinicians seeking the most appropriate treatment for their patientsAndrea Cipriani, University of OxfordThis can involve measures such as ensuring the bedroom...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are the Signs of OCD in Toddlers?

Young children often rely on rituals — but when those rituals are upsetting instead of comforting, it could be a sign of childhood OCD. If you have a toddler or preschooler, you likely depend on a few rituals to get through the day. Your child might eat the same breakfast every day at the same time, put on the same shoe first, and require a story, a glass of water, and a trip to the bathroom every night before bed.
KIDS
Phys.org

Cooperation among strangers has increased since the 1950s

Despite common concerns that the social fabric is fraying, cooperation among strangers has gradually increased in the U.S. since the 1950s, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. "We were surprised by our findings that Americans became more cooperative over the last six decades because many people believe...
AMERICAS
UPI News

People often underestimate impact of reaching out to friends

If you've ever hesitated to text or email friends you haven't seen in a while, a new study has a reassuring message: They'll probably appreciate it more than you think. In a series of experiments involving nearly 6,000 adults, researchers found that, in general, people underestimated the value of "reaching out" to someone in their social circle they hadn't contacted in a while.
RELATIONSHIPS
Health Digest

Why Experts Suggest You Shouldn't Rely On Exercise Or Diet Alone For Good Health

We all know the importance of eating a balanced diet and getting enough exercise. The American Heart Association suggests adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. Regarding your diet, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends eating 2 cups of fruit and 2.5 cups of vegetables per day. In addition, about 10% to 35% of your caloric intake should come from healthy sources of protein, such as fish, lean meat, beans, tofu, nuts, seeds, and lentils.
WORKOUTS
The Weather Channel

BA.5 Omicron Subvariant Four Times More Vaccine-Resistant Than Previous Strains, Claims Study

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant, now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, is four times more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new study published in Nature. The study found the variant is four times more resistant to messenger RNA vaccines than earlier Omicron strains, including Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Economists weigh a new approach to unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is a lifeline for many people when work goes away. And when times get really bad in the U.S.—in recessions and during the COVID-19 pandemic—Congress has extended the duration of unemployment benefits for millions of workers. But is there a better way to structure the timing...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

The Need for Mindful Non-Sexual Touch

Non-sexual touch is healing, calming, and important for connection—sexual or otherwise. American culture is hyper-individualistic and discourages non-sexual touch. Non-sexual, appropriate touch within relationships can help people be less emotionally reactive, creating warmth and connection. "Nothing is as healing as the human touch."—Bobby Fischer. I teach a class...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Radiotherapy researchers identify priorities for improving outcomes for cancer patients

The NCRI Radiotherapy (CTRad) Group has published its strategic priorities in radiotherapy research to address challenges in the field. The group has identified four strategic priorities it believes need to be addressed by the community to improve outcomes for patients:. Translating novel discoveries to and from the clinic. Evaluating and...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy