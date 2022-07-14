ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tall Ships come to Erie: Explore the vessels that have sailed along the coast throughout the years

Welcome from the Go Erie Tall Ships page! If you're looking for stories, videos and photos focused on the unique vessels that have sailed along the Erie coast, then you've come to the right place.

Check the latest stories that our team has written below.

Tall Ships Erie sets sail again in 2019

Erie teems with public events every summer. But the arrival of Tall Ships Erie every three years takes things to another level.

This is one of those summers. And Tall Ships Erie 2019 kicks off this evening with the always-stirring Parade of Sail from 4 to 6 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. The festival continues through Sunday.

Erie's waterfront and maritime history are integral to the city's character and allure. But there's nothing like the presence of an assortment of tall ships to evoke a bygone era that lives on in their majesty and grace.

Tall Ships Erie is the largest of 11 Tall Ships America festivals this summer. Flagship Niagara League Executive Director Billy Sabatini and his team have taken the lead on the local preparations, which are an enormous undertaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkbRZ_0gfkR6Bg00

A deepening lineage of former U.S. Brig Niagara crew members continues to leave its mark in the tall ships community.

Multiple captains either participating in or who will have their vessels attending the Tall Ships Erie festival this coming week spent part of their careers as crew members on Erie's iconic flagship.

"I suspect our reputation is pretty good because people pretty readily get hired elsewhere if they have been here," Niagara Senior Capt. Walter Rybka said. "We've had a big crew for so many years, and we generally try to keep people for two or three seasons. After somebody has had three or four years here, they say, 'I've learned a lot but I have to go someplace else to keep learning.' That's great. Send them away and let them go. They'll grow and maybe come back as a captain or chief mate some day."

Explore the vessels of Tall Ships Erie

Ready to sail into your weekend? Are your plans looking ship shape? A boatload of fun awaits at the Tall Ships Erie festival, which gets underway Thursday and continues through Sunday.

Nine majestic tall ships, led by Erie's own U.S. Brig Niagara, will launch the festival Thursday with a 4 p.m. Parade of Sail from Lake Erie into Presque Isle Bay.

The festival flotilla includes brigantines, schooners and the first Erie appearance of El Galeon, a reproduction of a 16th century Spanish galleon, making its first voyage across the Great Lakes this summer.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Tall Ships come to Erie: Explore the vessels that have sailed along the coast throughout the years

