Pasco County, FL

Deputies: Pasco Man Accused in Rape Tied to Second Underage Victim

By Gordon Byrd
 4 days ago

HUDSON -- Pasco deputies say a man who was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in January is facing a new charge involving a 12-year-old girl.

20-year-old Brandon Williams was arrested back in January for the first offense. Deputies arrested him again on June 30, saying he committed lewd and lascivious battery on the 12-year-old while under investigation for the other offense. Deputies say the last incident was on January 13th, a day before Williams was arrested on the other charges.

Detectives say they found messages exchanged on the victim's cell phone, and that Williams had taken the child to his home. The victim stated that she knew he was being investigated for the assault on the 13 year old girl, and was afraid that she would be harmed if she did not go along.

The sheriff's office says there may be other victims, and it's asking anyone with knowledge of any more allegations against Williams to come forward.

Kimberly Lach
4d ago

SICK.. lock him up! Why did people try to get away on cel phones with messages.. when THEY all can be traced! Not to bright!

