Bristol, CT

Preston/Jewett City made the LL state softball finals. Here's how they're doing.

By Jimmy Zanor, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 4 days ago

BRISTOL ― The Preston/Jewett City 12U All Stars continued their memorable summer with a 4-2 victory over East Haddam/Guilford in the opening game of the Little League Softball State Finals on Wednesday night at Greenleaf Field in Bristol.

The four team double-elimination tournament to decide a state champion also includes sectional winners Milford and Wallingford.

After a 40-minute delay while coaches, umpires, and Little League officials discussed the field’s shoddy playing conditions, Preston/Jewett City scored single runs in the second and third innings. PJC also added two big insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth before East Haddam/Guilford’s sixth inning rally fell short with the tying run at the plate.

“These girls never quit,” Preston/Jewett City coach Alan Muench said. “The whole team. We play as one unit, always. It’s not just about a pitcher or a first baseman or a third baseman. We play together as one and we keep preaching it. These girls have done this the whole entire tournament. I couldn't be prouder.”

All County Softball: Meet the 2022 All County softball team

Fresh off a 9-5 victory against South Windsor in the Section 4 championship game, Preston/Jewett City showed why they’re still playing this summer: terrific pitching, great defense and timely hitting.

“I’m just happy our team keeps going and going,” Muench said. “The perseverance that they show … they nibbled away here and kept positive.”

Preston/Jewett City righthander Alexia Lemmon allowed just three hits, walked none and finished with nine strikeouts, while Bella Trask (two doubles, one RBI) and Vivienna Przekop (two runs scored) each had two hits to power the offense.

“Alexia is outstanding,” Muench said. “She is very composed and she is very in control. I’ve got a good catcher (Riley York) behind there and we’re able to communicate out.”

Preston/Jewett City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second when Alana Ninteau led off with a double and later scored on a pickle play.

With Ninteau on third and two outs, York walked but raced past first and headed to second base where she drew a throw from East Haddam catcher Katherine Eaton. Ninteau then took off for home and slid in safely for the game’s first run.

Przekop led off the bottom of the third with a single to right, reached second on an error and stole third. Przekop then scored on Bella Ruta’s RBI groundout for a 2-0 advantage.

Przekop also scored a run in the fifth on Trask’s big RBI double. Trask then came home on an error to make it 4-0.

East Haddam/Guilford rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth on Fenway Jankowski's RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from pitcher Sarah O’Brien. But Lemmon secured the final out on a comebacker to the circle.

Preston/Jewett City faces Milford in a winner’s bracket game on Thursday night at Rockwell Park in Bristol. Milford defeated Wallingford, 9-1.

Helen Muench, Liv Bialowas, Amanda Muench, Delaney Atkinson, Lily Williams, Madison Desrosiers, and Abigail Bettini have also made big contributions during PJC’s run to the state finals.

“We had to settle in and then away we went in districts and then sectionals,” Muench said. “They’re playing as one unit and it’s wonderful to watch. It gives me goosebumps.”

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Preston/Jewett City made the LL state softball finals. Here's how they're doing.

