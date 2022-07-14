Fatal Hit & Run in Pasco County

A 6-month-old girl is dead and two other children were hurt after a hit and run crash along I-75 in Pasco County early this morning.

FHP says a semi slammed into a car carrying six people that was broken down along the interstate.

Troopers say the truck driver, identified as Aramis Ramirez, got off at State Road 52, checked the damage to his truck, then drove on. He was arrested a short time later.

He's been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

