Pasco County, FL

Fatal Hit & Run in Pasco County

By Read Shepherd
 4 days ago

A 6-month-old girl is dead and two other children were hurt after a hit and run crash along I-75 in Pasco County early this morning.

FHP says a semi slammed into a car carrying six people that was broken down along the interstate.

Troopers say the truck driver, identified as Aramis Ramirez, got off at State Road 52, checked the damage to his truck, then drove on. He was arrested a short time later.

He's been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 10

Charlie Galloway
4d ago

you stopped to see the damage to your truck but didn't stop to see the damage you left behind your a coward you permanently damaged a family that to me is more important than the truck you will never see again I bet that looks good now doesn't it I hope you get life because a 6 month old will never see her life condolences to the family and let's hope the court system works this time

Reply(2)
11
sam alkas
4d ago

great job by all involved and he won't see the light of day for a long time

Reply
5
NBC Miami

Clearwater Man Murders His Mother After Year-Long Plot: Police

Police arrested a central Florida man this past weekend who they said murdered his own mother after a year-long plot. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports Clearwater Police Department officers arrived at an apartment owned by 24-year-old Logan Lopez and found the dead body of his 53-year-old mother, Mary Beth. Police said...
CLEARWATER, FL
