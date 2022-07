GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are accused of stealing $180,000-worth of vehicles from several dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties last year. Last week, a Weld County grand jury indicted Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro on more than 50 felony charges related to an auto theft scheme, including one count each of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

