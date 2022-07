SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five people were transported to Upstate University Hospital after being involved in an accident in Lysander. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cold Springs Road also known as Route 370, and Hicks/Hayes Road in the town of Lysander on July 17. An investigation revealed that 25-year-old John J. Schairer from Baldwinsville was traveling east on Cold Springs Road when he approached the intersection with Hayes Road/Hicks Road prior to the crash.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO