Door County, WI

DCHS Featured Pet: Cassian

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Cassian! This handsome, 4-year-old dog is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door...

doorcountypulse.com

doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Give your hair an extra boost with extensions from Salon Fifty-Four in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Want to grow your hair but don’t have the patience, or maybe it just won’t grow? Maybe you need extra volume. The team from Salon Fifty-Four in Green Bay have solutions for you and plenty of options to choose from. Rossemary and her team stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at different choices, how they are placed in the hair, how long they last, and how easy they are to maintain.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Black Creek honors firefighter with motorcycle ride

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
BLACK CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic De Pere home hosts yard sale

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
DE PERE, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson

Rev. Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, died on July 14th, 2022 surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December, 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LIST: Best beaches in northeast Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Don’t overheat this summer – take a load off and bury your toes in the sand of these northeast Wisconsin beaches. The following locations are based on three 2022 articles highlighting local beaches in northeast Wisconsin. Door County. — Baileys Harbor Ridges Park Beach...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Athletes Beat the Heat in 2022 Door County Half Iron

A sun-swept, 80-degree day greeted competitors in Sunday’s Half Iron race, the final event of the 2022 Door County Triathlon. it was warmer than some liked, but it didn’t slow Alfredo Ramirez Pinho, who paced the field in 4:04:02. The 33 year-old finished 35 seconds ahead of James Burke, 43.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Kneeland Wins Sprint Triathlon

Quinton Kneeland of De Pere outpaced the field in Saturday’s sprint distance of the Door County Triathlon. The 22 year-old finished in 1:10:43, well ahead of second-place Andrew Person, 40, who finished in 1:11:57. The women’s race was much closer, with 58 year-old Sue Pierson edging 32 year-old Kristen...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Highs in the 90s with a chance for storms

Monday looks mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 91. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday night- especially north of Green Bay. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. The high will be near 91 and southwest winds will gust to 30 mph. We drop to the mid...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Green Bay Diocese enacts pronoun policy

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Catholic Diocese enacted a new policy where people can only be referred to by the pronoun of their biological sex. Additionally, they are only allowed to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their biological sex. This policy will impact the lives of more than 9,000 Catholic school students this fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A worker walkout has left a mental health and disability resource in Green Bay closed for the next 30 days. Kismet Advocacy provides in-home, center-based and school program services to 48 families with “complicated mental health diagnoses, trauma, significant behaviors and autism.”. Several employees...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department added a new tool to its crime fighting. The city recently started using license plate readers. Green Bay is one of more than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state using similar technology. Twenty-eight of these Automatic License Plate Reader...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

