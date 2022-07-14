DCHS Featured Pet: Cassian

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO