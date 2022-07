Salt Lake City — Dirty Dough, Utah’s new cookie company, responded to the lawsuit Crumbl filed against the company highlighted in a recent article by KSL on July 8. “Dirty Dough categorically denies the allegations in Crumbl’s complaint,” says Dirty Dough’s legal representative Jason Sanders J.D. “Dirty Dough has not infringed on any of Crumbl’s intellectual property and Crumbl’s claims are without merit. It is clear the complaint’s real purpose of this suit is to stifle competition and impede the free market.”

