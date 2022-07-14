Affordable Housing Units Coming to South St. Petersburg

Habitat for Humanity Pinellas-West Pasco will take the lead in developing nearly 60 new affordable housing projects in south St. Petersburg.

Habitat's Vice-President for Governmental Relations, Sean King, tells us they'll be working at two separate spots along 18th Ave. South. "What we're trying to do," King tells Newsradio WFLA, "is provide affordable home ownership opportunities for individuals and families in the area so they can maintain a low cost of housing and be prosperous in the city."

Plans are also in the works for town homes in Largo, Clearwater, and Pasco County.

Total price tag for the development will be around $13.5 million.

King says the first homeowners should be in their new homes in about 18 months.

