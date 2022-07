It’s an interesting time to be an interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Not only do you have to beat guards and centers inside in traditional four-man fronts, you also have to show a lot of positional versatility, and you’ll be moving around anyway as the league transitions to more five-man fronts. We’re not spoiling much here when we say that once again, Aaron Donald is our best interior defensive lineman, and last season for the Rams, Donald played 11 snaps in the A-gap, 430 in the B-gap, 628 snaps over the tackles, and 188 snaps outside the tackles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO