The president of the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina died in a fire at his home, officials told news outlets. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at the home on Canal Cove Road in Lake Waccamaw, WECT reported. Firefighters were told someone was possibly inside and arrived to find “heavy smoke and flames” at the front of the home, Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Chief Brandy Nance told The News Reporter.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO