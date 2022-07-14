ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Is Honest (Also Unrelatable) About The 'Hardest Part' Of Raising Kids With Gisele Bündchen

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3ro5_0gfkNvFc00
(Image credit: (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images))

Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen have been married for well over a decade now, and seemingly live a pretty charmed life with their kids. Sometimes it can be the charmed part of their life that worries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player when it comes to raising his little ones though. The NFL star recently was asked if it’s ever difficult to keep his kids “grounded” and he shared the “hardest part” of raising his kids when money and fame come into play. It’s a take that’s not relatable for most of us, but it is really honest.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are raising their two children together and Brady has a third child with his ex-Bridget Moynahan, whom Bündchen is the stepmom of. Obviously, however, these kids don’t live an average existence, and it’s very different than what Brady and his wife themselves grew up with. While speaking with Jim Farly on the Drive podcast recently, the star opened up about his own childhood memories and how he sees things are not the same for his own kids.

It’s honestly a great question and it’s probably the hardest thing for us as parents with myself and my wife. My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the furthest state South… very small kind of farming town. Very simple girl, two bedrooms in her house, one for her parents, one for her and her five sisters. You know? I grew up in a middle class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids. I saw my mom work every day to take care of us, make food for us every night, wash our clothes

Cut to now, that’s certainly not the lifestyle he and his family live at all. Brady, at 44, has made an exorbitant amount of money. He's had guest stints on Netflix shows. Plus, after un-retiring, he's still playing professional football with a heavy traveling schedule to boot. And his model wife is an author and is interested in charitable causes (she left IMG models in 2021). Thus, their kids' growing up experiences have been a little different than the typical family.

I look at my life with my family and it’s so fast. We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that, you know, we get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in. That’s my kids’ reality which is the hard part to say, guys, this is not the way reality really is...what can we do about that?

Development of their children is important for the couple. Back in 2016 when the kids were little, Gisele Bündchen even participated in the documentary The Beginning of Life about how important a child’s first years are to their developmental success later. And Brady and Bündchen are aware of what their kids miss out on as well as the experiences they get to do that most people will never be able to relate to. Still, how many kids end up on the ground at a Super Bowl, much less as their dad is winning?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7oQM_0gfkNvFc00
(Image credit: (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images))

He also noted though, that it’s not like they can just pick up and live a normal life.

It’s hard to make those things up to. I can’t say we’re going to go back and live on Portola Drive in San Mateo. It’s a pretty hard thing to do just for privacy purposes and so forth. So, I don’t know the right answer. I don’t know the right answer as a parent.

While some people reading this story might have the luxury of hiring someone to help clean, the concept of other people being at your beck and call and the notion of not having privacy anywhere you go, as Brady does, are foreign to all but a very small subset of people. (In fact, Mark Wahlberg and other celebs have been open about the downsides of fame with their kids as well.) That's not even counting weird things that happen in their lives, like Tom Brady playing football with Kanye West's kid or whatever. Again, totally unrelatable.

Regardless, he told Jim Farley he hopes he’s doing a good job as a parent, even though he knows he makes mistakes. He hopes his kids recognize what is “a treat” and something meant to make their lives easier and not an absolute given, as well. On that front, I think his comments are something most parents can identify with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucX4K_0gfkNvFc00

Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

The Danger In ‘Politicizing’ The Terminal List And One Thing That’s Been ‘Nuts’ About The Fan Response, Per The Showrunner

The Terminal List had a big debut on Amazon, quickly shooting up to the Number 1 slot in popularity with Prime Video subscribers. The cast has been super supportive of the release and it's already earned a legion of fans, but critics haven’t been as kind in their assessment of the series (nor did the Department of Defense “give support”). Now, however, showrunner David DiGilio has opened up about the danger of “politicizing” the new TV series, also touching on the “bonkers” response the fans have given the Chris Pratt starrer.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Amid JLo’s Engagement To Ben Affleck, A-Rod Looks Back On His Relationship With The Entertainer

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck picked up their relationship seemingly right where they left it in 2004. The two started dating again in April of 2021 and got engaged (for the second time) just a year later. In a slightly awkward but nonetheless sweet development, it turns out JLo’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, still looks back on his relationship with the entertainer with relative fondness amid her renewed romance taking off.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
California State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Cinemablend

Ryan Gosling Gets Asked About A Random Fact He’s Learned From Movies, And He Can Thank Frozen For His Answer

Disney’s Frozen did a great job teaching audiences about the reality of true love not just from a romantic perspective, but the powerful love two sisters can have for each other. Do you know what else Frozen taught us? Ryan Gosling revealed a random fact that he learned from watching the beloved Disney classic that will make you feel just a little bit smarter today.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Posts Upset Message About Not Having The Legal Rights To Rocky And Creed

It's clear that Sylvester Stallone will always be Rocky Balboa to millions of fans, and many still ask him about where the character could potentially show up next. While he won't return for Creed III, Stallone previously indicated that he's not done with Balboa after all, as he confirmed that he was developing a true sequel in the OG franchise. Updates on said project have been few and far between over the past few years. However, the star's most recent thoughts may shed light on why that's been the case. In an upset message, Stallone got real about not having the rights to the boxing-centric movie series and its spinoff.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn On The Most ‘Surreal’ Things He’s Experienced While Being Part Of The Netflix Show

The fourth season of Netflix’s wildly popular series Stranger Things has come and gone, but fans are still mourning one of the newest characters. Fans quickly fell in love with Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson, who was introduced at the beginning of the season. Many loved his quirky personality and sheer love for rock music. Following Eddie’s final scene (which was "weird" for Quinn to film), the actor is opening up about the more "surreal" elements of his time in the Stranger Things world.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Cinemablend

JLo’s ‘Something Borrowed’ Was Apparently A Dress From An Old Movie On Her Wedding Day With Ben Affleck

Fame can be a tricky thing; while it comes with awesome opportunities it can also make one’s personal life and very public matter. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as their relationship has made countless headlines over the years. The pair recently married in Vegas, and JLo’s “something borrowed” was apparently a dress from an old movie.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Stars and Their Celebrity Crushes: Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, and More!

Hollywood heartthrobs! Celebrities are just like Us — they get crushes on famous folks and can become starstruck when they see certain stars. Amy Adams admitted in November 2020 that after watching old movies starring Robert De Niro, including The Godfather and The Deer Hunter, she got a “retroactive crush” on the actor. “Meaning, like, […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Devil Wears Prada: 6+ Thoughts I Had While Rewatching The Movie

The Devil Wears Prada built a legacy — not just great reaction gifs. It’s one of Meryl Streep’s best performances. It also helped launch Emily Blunt’s career. The Devil Wears Prada gave us plenty of great performances, some interesting fashion choices, and a look at the dark side of the fashion magazine industry.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Buccaneers#American Football#Drive
Cinemablend

People Loved Ana De Armas' Gladiator Dress At The Gray Man Premiere, But Umm... Can We Talk About Ryan Gosling's Seafoam Green Pants?

A few of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out at The Gray Man premiere this week and brought their A+ fashion game. Ana de Armas particularly understood the assignment, as the Knives Out actress stepped out in a grey-toned metallic gown that looked gladiator inspired. But come on… not enough people are talking about Ryan Gosling’s look at the Los Angeles event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Machete Actor Danny Trejo Celebrates Son In Touching Post About Sobriety

Actor Danny Trejo has been known for his badass roles where he gained worldwide recognition playing Machete in the Spy Kids movies and then playing a more violent version of his character in the Machete series of an ex-Federale who takes revenge against those who have wronged him. He’s also had roles in numerous well-known films like Heat, Con Air, Sons of Anarchy, and xXx. What the Los Angeles native is also known for right now is being a proud father who wrote a touching post about his 34-year-old son's continuing sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Terrifying Resident Evil 3D Billboard Is Going Viral, And Nope, Get It Away From Me

I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest horror movie fan out there. It’s not my preferred genre, but I’m also not typically one of those people that runs from a scary movie. I’ve seen all the classics and enjoyed many of them well enough. Sometimes a jump scare hits in a way nothing else can. But a man has to draw a line somewhere, and for me, this Resident Evil 3D billboard I’m about to show you is that line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

Kevin Jonas Gets To Do Something On ABC’s Claim To Fame He Hasn’t Done Since Camp Rock 2

When we mention The Jonas Brothers and things that they have done, it’s OK to ask, “Which brothers?” as well as “Which projects do you mean?” In addition to their natural careers as songwriters and musicians, the very famous Jonas family has branched out into television, movies, reality TV and more as their popularity grew, and with concert plans in the mix and gossip headlines surrounding their love lives, there’s always something “Jonas” for Pop Culture to comment on. That includes Claim to Fame, a new game show on ABC that teams Kevin Jonas with his younger brother, Frankie. And as CinemaBlend discovered, their team up for this new game show is the first time they have collaborated on ANY project since the 2010 musical comedy Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Looks Stunning as She’s Feeling Herself in a Revealing Leather Look

The supermodel and “Queen of Halloween” Heidi Klum is taking a step back and truly, “feeling herself” in this sizzling, confident new video. On June 24, Klum uploaded a video of herself to Instagram with the song “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé) playing throughout. She uploaded the super-sexy video with the caption, “About last night ………” and turned off the comment section because she refused to let any trolls get her down.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
129K+
Followers
35K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy