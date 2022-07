BELMONT – A small café in Belmont might soon see a big spike in its business.Conde Nast Traveler has just named Café Vanak on Belmont Street on of the best new restaurants in the world. Café Vanak is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Persian cooking. "We were chosen, you know, for one of the best restaurants, actually, in the world. So, I'm very, very excited. I can't believe it," said owner Zohrea Beheshti.It's only of only 79 restaurants – and the only one in New England – to make the cut.

BELMONT, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO