Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas.

Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021.

The victim’s remains were skeletal and no personal items were found. At the time of his death, he is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old.

The victim is likely of Hispanic or White decent and is presumed to have black hair and brown eyes.

The pictures shown here are facial reconstructions made by a forensic artist working with NCMEC and depict what the victim may have looked like when he was alive.

Anyone with information should contact Travis County law enforcement.

Pictured above is a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC Forensic Artist that depicts what the victim may have looked like in life. [Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children]

