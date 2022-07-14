Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas.Suspect in Brownsville neck stabbing arrested
Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021.
The victim’s remains were skeletal and no personal items were found. At the time of his death, he is believed to be between 16 and 20 years old.
The victim is likely of Hispanic or White decent and is presumed to have black hair and brown eyes.Suspected drunk driver accused of striking, killing child
The pictures shown here are facial reconstructions made by a forensic artist working with NCMEC and depict what the victim may have looked like when he was alive.
Anyone with information should contact Travis County law enforcement.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 2