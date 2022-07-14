ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man shot in torso in north Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the torso...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police: Woman rams car into ex-girlfriend’s car

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police identify woman killed near Center of the Universe

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 7/18/22: Tulsa police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Tulsa police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was killed in shooting near the Center of the Universe overnight. A security guard called 911 around 3 a.m. after he heard gunshots in the the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Hit-And-Run Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Brother, Sister Arrested For Larceny By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Torso#Yale University#Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man shot with own gun after confronting car burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot with his own gun after confronting a car burglary suspect at the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen near 71st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police said the victim was eating at Cheddar’s, and after finishing his meal, he saw the suspect, Blevin Williams, taking objects out of his truck.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
KTUL

Vandals caught at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there are consequences for vandalism. Four adults were caught spray-painting the rocks on the lower levels of Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Parks. The post said they group of adults will be charged with...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Red Oak man drowns in Arkansas River

TAFT, Okla. — A 73-year-old man has drowned in the Arkansas River, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Glenn Newburn (SIC), of Red Oak, was walking along the banks of the Arkansas River near Taft. After stepping off a sand bar, Newburn went under and never resurfaced.
TAFT, OK
KTUL

Elderly couple seriously injured in hit, run crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Copan Man Arrested in Caney

An Oklahoman has been arrested in Kansas on multiple charges. The Caney Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Tyler Branstetter, of Copan. Branstetter was arrested on charges of criminal threat and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
COPAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy