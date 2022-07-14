Man shot in torso in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a woman repeatedly rammed her car into her ex-girlfriend’s car early Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 1:30 a.m. the two women got into an argument at the QuikTrip near East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The victim...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 7/18/22: Tulsa police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Tulsa police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was killed in shooting near the Center of the Universe overnight. A security guard called 911 around 3 a.m. after he heard gunshots in the the...
Tulsa Police arrested two men who they said hid in a neighborhood after hitting a car. Officers say they went to 32st and Mingo around 6:30 Saturday night for a hit-and-run. Witnesses told them the driver and passenger ran from the car. Police say they found a pistol magazine in...
Tulsa Police arrested a brother and sister for allegedly stealing a generator, weed eater and chainsaw from a Tulsa residence. Police said the homeowner alerted them Friday morning that the equipment had been stolen and found the generator on Facebook Marketplace later that day. They say they arranged a meetup...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for the arrest of a woman who escaped their custody Thursday night. Deputies issued a warrant for 31-year-old Misty Jordan-Eaglin for burglary. She also already has warrants out in Tulsa County and Sapulpa. Terry Buckner, who...
TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot with his own gun after confronting a car burglary suspect at the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen near 71st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police said the victim was eating at Cheddar’s, and after finishing his meal, he saw the suspect, Blevin Williams, taking objects out of his truck.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there are consequences for vandalism. Four adults were caught spray-painting the rocks on the lower levels of Chandler Park, according to Tulsa County Parks. The post said they group of adults will be charged with...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a woman was eating her lunch in a hospital parking garage near 11the and Utica when she was carjacked. TPD says they were called out to Hillcrest Hospital around 1 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery and carjacking. They say the woman was...
TAFT, Okla. — A 73-year-old man has drowned in the Arkansas River, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Glenn Newburn (SIC), of Red Oak, was walking along the banks of the Arkansas River near Taft. After stepping off a sand bar, Newburn went under and never resurfaced.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has recovered the body of a missing four-year-old boy who was swept away Friday night along the Arkansas River west of Sand Springs. Troopers say the OHP Marine Enforcement Division found the boy underwater a little after 10 a.m. Saturday. A father was riding a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 13 just past noon, a hit and run incident occurred near Highway 64 and Airport Road. A white truck with a grill guard/push guard hit the back of a Nissan SUV at a stop light. The woman in her 20's driving the truck,...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department are interviewing three people after a woman’s body was dropped off at the emergency room at Stillwater Medical Center. The woman was dropped off before 10 a.m. Friday morning. A security officer patrolling the parking lot spotted the dark-colored...
An Oklahoman has been arrested in Kansas on multiple charges. The Caney Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Tyler Branstetter, of Copan. Branstetter was arrested on charges of criminal threat and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Actress Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes last month at the Philbrook Museum. The celebrity wedding was featured in Vogue magazine and is putting Tulsa in the spotlight. They said they wanted to put a focus on Greenwood, the arts and culture here, and all the changes happening in Tulsa. Sophia's husband Grant is from Oklahoma.
