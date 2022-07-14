ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery police charge two in July 8 death of man, assault on woman

By Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27n6UK_0gfkNACp00

Montgomery police have charged two suspects in the July 8 death of Antonio Thomas, 26, and the assault of a woman.

Jervonte Barnes, 24, of Montgomery was charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Demetrius Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, was charged with capital murder.

The two were both taken into custody. They are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.
TUSKEGEE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Searching for “Strong Arm” Robbery Suspect

Montgomery police need your help investigating what’s being called a “strong arm” robbery at a business on Eastern Boulevard. Police have released photos of a suspect involved in a shoplifting that turned into a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say that on Thursday, June 9, at 5:01 p.m., police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Crime & Safety
WSFA

9 ‘incidents’ prompt chief to address Montgomery violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s police chief addressed the public Monday following a string of violent “incidents” over the weekend. According to Chief Daryl Albert, officers investigated nine separate incidents, many of which happened within an hour of each other. MPD didn’t provide information on any of the nine incidents that prompted Monday’s briefing.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

ACSO Waiting for Forensics Results to Determine Identity of Female’s Body found in Prattville storage unit

Top photo: Officers take one of two subjects in custody in Montgomery Saturday. (Photo credit to EAN reader.) Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger is praising his investigators, as they continue to look into the discovery of a body last week in Autauga County. His office is awaiting official word from the Department of Forensic Sciences on the identity of the female body that was located in a storage unit in Prattville. While the facility is located in the city, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is lead on the case.
alabamanews.net

Second suspect charged in July 4 homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide on July 4. Police have charged 19-year-old Cortez McDade, Jr., of Montgomery, with murder. A second suspect, 19-year-old Demarcus Knox, also of Montgomery, was charged with murder on July 8. The two suspects are accused of shooting 45-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WSFA

Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting. John Henfield Jr., 23, of Montgomery, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot and bail information are not available yet. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police investigating assault after person shot just off Samford Avenue

One person was taken to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries after an incident Thursday night in Opelika, the Opelika Police Department said. Police and EMS responded to the intersection of Easy Street and Chester Avenue, a block off Samford Avenue, around 6:05 p.m. Thursday night after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Man killed in shooting in Montgomery Thursday

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police were called to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Once they arrived, they located an adult male, who has not been identified, with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee police arrest two in shooting incident, weapons and drugs seized

Tuskegee police say two individuals have been arrested following a shooting incident while they were responding to a separate call. Officers were called to the 200 block of Yancey Circle to assist a resident moving out of an apartment. While the officers were there, police say several unknown individuals began...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Suspect identified who allegedly ran over Greenville officer’s wife

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents filed Wednesday are shedding new light on the death of a Greenville police lieutenant’s wife. The suspect’s name was not previously disclosed. The warrant filed confirmed her to be Latonya Monea Owens, 41, of Greenville. She is charged with murder. Greenville...
GREENVILLE, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Gun shots ring out across county

Gunshots were fired at three different locations in Bullock County on July 11, 2022, according to Sheriff Raymond Rodgers. Shaleatha King's trailer in Esquire was shot 42 times around midnight, and shots were also fired at Willow Ridge and M & M Lane. According to Sheriff Rodgers, Gary Lewis, an...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two men arrested in shooting that left one dead, another injured

Montgomery police have arrested two men for a July 8 shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. Police have charged 24-year-old Jervontae Barnes, of Montgomery, with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. Additionally, 31-year-old Demetrius Johnson, of Montgomery, has been charged with Capital Murder.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Troopers investigate a crash that left multiple people injured

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured. The crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Wilmington Road. Officers with the Montgomery Police Department were attempting to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, 20-year-old Lonnie D....
MONTGOMERY, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Woman arrested in murder

Latonya Monea Owens, age 41, was arrested for murder on July 10, 2022, and is currently being held in the Butler County Correctional Facility. The primary charge listed was Murder-Non-Family Other Weapon. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond released the following statement on the Butler County Sheriff Office Facebook page, “Good...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy