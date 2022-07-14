Deputies searching for ATM break-in suspects

The search is on for two men from Anderson that broke into an ATM early this morning using a stolen truck.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the men stole the truck used in the break-in from Liberty Highway in Anderson at about 2am.

The men then used it to break into an ATM at the Clemson Boulevard Community First Bank location and steal several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the two men is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09668.