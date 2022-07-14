ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 WORD

Deputies searching for ATM break-in suspects

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTCEV_0gfkN5sR00

The search is on for two men from Anderson that broke into an ATM early this morning using a stolen truck.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the men stole the truck used in the break-in from Liberty Highway in Anderson at about 2am.

The men then used it to break into an ATM at the Clemson Boulevard Community First Bank location and steal several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the two men is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 260-4440 and reference case number 2022-09668.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runway 16-year-old boy. William Charles Chapman Jr. was last seen Sunday night at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Matilda Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Chapman is described as five foot...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is on scene of a death investigation Monday afternoon. The investigation is underway on Williams Road near Interstate 85. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives and forensics personnel are assisting in the investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for two Greenville men missing since May

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for two men who have been missing since May. Police said 57-year-old Cedric Chavers is known to frequent the Poe Mill and Shaw Street areas. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 220 pounds. George Voss...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm#Liberty Highway#First Bank
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after suspect sets house on fire twice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone tried to burn a home down twice last week. The Sheriff’s Office released a video detailing the incident that you can watch at the top of this story. The video includes photos of the home and a photo of a car that could belong to the suspect. No other details about the fire were released.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly crash in Laurens County on I-26

Jessica Strachan appears in bond court after murder charge. The Greer Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting residents in the area. Police say 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

S.C. woman charged with killing man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her onetime boyfriend. Jessica Marie Stachan was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say the 28-year-old killed Devantae Griffin. He was reported missing on March […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police warning of scam using officer’s name to trick residents

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting residents in the area. Officers said the scammer is using the name of an officer from the department to trick people into believing them. According to officers, the scammer tells people they either have...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in lawn mower accident

The Greer Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting residents in the area. Jessica Strachan appears in bond court after murder charge. Police say 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after deadly crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and a woman is charged after a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. on Hwy. 183 and Batson Drive. Troopers say a motorcycle was traveling north on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Asheville police release identities of victims in Friday night shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have released the identities of one person who was shot and killed on Friday night and another who was injured. The department says Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat, 20, of Hendersonville, passed away late Friday after being transported to Mission Hospital. Donald Wayne Harrison, 30,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 15-year-old Sascha Blue was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Old Hwy. 414. Blue is six-feet-tall, weighs 169 pounds with three right-ear piercings. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate Police Dept. warns residents of phone scam

An Upstate Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam. The Greer PD says, a phone scammer is using the name of one of their officers when calling people to con them out of money. The caller tells people they have a warrant out for their arrest ,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies body found on Ezell Road in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Chesnee Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after reports that a man was found along railroad tracks under Ezell Road near Henderson Hill Road. The Spartanburg...
CHESNEE, SC
WSPA 7News

Greer Police Department warns people about phone scam

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is wanting to warn people about a phone scam. According to the police department, someone is using the name of an officer with the police department attempting to con people out of their money. The scammer is telling people that they...
GREER, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy