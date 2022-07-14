ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damage to Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge worse than expected. Costs are up and closure extended.

By Bremen Keasey, Oshkosh Northwestern
OSHKOSH – Damage to the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge is more extensive than originally estimated, pushing the repair costs up $11,000 and delaying the reopening an additional four weeks until the end of the September.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Thursday the original nine-week estimate to repair the bridge will now take about 13 weeks after more damage was discovered inside a failed gear box.

The DOT now said after manufacturers reviewed the worn-out gear that a "corrupt bearing" caused instability in the gear box, which caused the gear to be damaged.

The cost, which will be paid for by the state, has also increased from $125,000 to $136,000.

The bridge, one of three spanning the Fox River near downtown, was first closed May 25 after DOT bridge engineer Jim McDowell noticed an unusual vibration during a routine test.

The state closed the bridge to all traffic May 26 and sent the worn gears back to manufacturer Falk for assessment repair, according to DOT Bureau of Structures supervisor Tom Hardinger.

The gear was missing almost an inch of its normal size and it was incredibly "chewed up," according to McDowell.

Since that discovery, the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge — which carries an average of 8,500 vehicles a day — has remained closed, with the north side of the lift bridge secured in the upright position to allow boats to pass beneath.

Contact Bremen Keasey at 920-570-5614 or bkeasey@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Keasinho.

