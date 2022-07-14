ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan.

The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others.

While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he told Joe Tipton of On3 :

What schools would you like to visit?
I’ve already visited UCLA, USC, UConn, and Georgetown, so I’d really like to see Oklahoma and UNC. I’m working on some dates with them now.

Did you have a dream school growing up?
Growing up, as a kid, I loved UCLA, UNC, and Oregon so I would put them all in that dream school category.

It’s interesting to see that he called UNC a dream school, pairing them with two teams on the West Coast. Now, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to land in North Carolina but it’s something to monitor moving forward.  With the Tar Heels looking for more options in the 2023 class, this 7-foot center/power forward could be a solution for Davis and his staff.

Miranda is ranked No. 26 overall, No. 5 center, and the No. 8 player in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

