New Supreme Court justice to be sworn in

ATLANTA — Andrew A. Pinson will be sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp will administer the oath of office in the House Chamber of the State Capitol Building. Pinson most recently served on the Georgia Court of Appeals, the state’s intermediate appellate court.

A live stream of the ceremony can be viewed on the court’s website at https://www.gasupreme.us/.