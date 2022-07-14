ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

New owners of Sanford mill on Emery Street have big plans for the place

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
Greetings! Hope you've had a nice week and are continuing to enjoy your summer.

Another weekend is upon us - which means another recap of the week's big stories in the latest issue of the York County Coast Star. Here we have a couple of business stories, an update on new leadership in one of the communities we cover, and my latest weekly column.

Of particular importance, you'll also read the latest about a local woman who, along with her daughter, has been missing since late June. The police and her family are hoping you can keep an eye out for them and report any helpful

If you're thinking of reading by the pool this weekend, please check out these stories before you get to that best seller you're working your way through . . .

Big Plans at the Mill

Local businessmen Isaac Ellowitz and Justin Graves and a third partner, Brian Weyland, have added a new title to their resumes: landlords. Under the banner of their new company, D-List, LLC, the trio have purchased the historic mill at 72 Emery Street in Sanford and have big goals in mind - and a timetable by which they are hoping to meet them.

Plans for new DQ melt away

Local businessman John Dube did everything expected of him in his pursuit of building a new Dairy Queen in Wells that he hoped would become a social hub in the community. Indeed, the Wells Planning Board unanimously approved his plan during a meeting this past Monday. However, Dube no longer intends to build the DQ. Here's why.

Police, family seeking help in locating missing mom and daughter

Jill Sidebotham, 28, of Springvale, and her daughter, Lydia, were expected home from a camping trip by Thursday, June 30, just in time to celebrate the Fourth in Sanford. With the exception of a sighting of them at a Walmart in Mexico, Maine, on July 2, they and Sidebotham's ex-boyfriend have not been seen since. Police are asking for the public's help in locating Sidebotham and her daughter.

Schulte named chair of Kennebunk Select Board

Newly appointed Kennebunk Select Board Chair Shiloh Schulte shared his perspectives on recent local history and on the community's road ahead during a meeting on Tuesday. Also that evening, the select board chose its new vice chair and secretary.

Name a movie, any movie

With me, all you have to do is mention the title of a movie and, chances are, I will be overcome with a desire to see that film right now. Name a bunch of films, and the chances also are I'll want to see all of them, all at once. I can't be the only movie buff who wrestles with this. My column in this week's Coast Star is dedicated to all you fans of the flicks out there.

