Deming, NM

Local sports briefs for Friday, July 15, 2022

By Headlight staff reports
 4 days ago
The following sporting events are scheduled for Deming and Luna County:

Youth soccer sign-up

The Deming Youth Soccer League is registering players for the upcoming fall season. The fees are U4, $60; U6 and U8, $70, and U10 to U14, $80. The league will offer a 3-payment plan for U4 and a 4-payment plan for all other age divisions. Discounts are available for Luna County trash pickup.

Parents can register children at: Deming Youth Soccer League > Home (bluesombrero.com). Registration will close on July 23, 2022.

For more information, follow the league on Facebook at: Deming Youth Soccer League.

Sign up for Fall Ball

Fall ball will be signing up players, boys and girls in grades 1-7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Peppers Supermarket. Cost of registration will be $50 per player and parents need to bring a valid birth certificate for proof of age.

Youth Football Camp

Pre-register your child for the Wildcat Football Camp today. The camp is open for children in grades 3-5 and 6-8. The camp will cover the basic skills and fundamentals of Wildcat Football over the two-day period. The camp is scheduled for four sessions: from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 19, and from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 20 for grades 3-5. Grades 6-8 will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 21 and from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 22. The camp will take place at DHS Memorial Stadium.

The cost of the camp is $50, and you must pre-register by contacting Melanie Alfaro at 575-546-1116. Payment is due at check-in from 4 to 5 p.m. on July 19 and July 21 at the stadium, prior to the first day of each grade-level camp.

Campers will receive instruction from Wildcat coaches and players.

NMAA officials needed

Longtime New Mexico Activities Association official Silas Wilson is recruiting officials for the 2022-23 athletic seasons in Deming. Wilson said the NMAA is in need of football, volleyball, baseball, softball, and basketball officials for lower-level middle school and high school sporting events.

Wilson said knowledge of officiating each sport is not necessary but helpful. “I can teach the basics of officiating for each sport,” Wilson told the Headlight.

New recruits would be officiating Red Mountain Middle School and Deming High School athletic events.

For more information and how to register, call Silas Wilson at 575-545-9385.

Deming Headlight

