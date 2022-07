Little River’s McLeod Health Seacoast has opened a new floor to expand patient access. 37 additional patient rooms on the 4th floor will help to accommodate medical and surgical needs in Horry County and surrounding areas. The addition now makes the facility a 155 bed hospital. Along with McLeod, Grand Strand Medical Center is planning to develop more free-standing emergency rooms and add in-patient beds at its main campus as well as more beds at their South Strand campus.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO