ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

For trainer Kevin Joy, 1000 wins, one complicated journey

By Ted Black
theracingbiz.com
 4 days ago

Charles Town-based conditioner Kevin Joy has seen a lot in a journey that began nearly 40 years ago while he was living in a feed room at New Hampshire’s now-defunct Rockingham Park not long after purchasing his first race horse. From those humble beginnings as part of a...

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
theracingbiz.com

Charles Town picks and analysis: July 16

1-2-6-3 In the Saturday night opener, a three-turn event for $5,000 claimers, #1 Officer Appeal (1-5) likely gets the card off to a very chalky start for trainer Anthony Farrior while complemented by very favorable rail draw. #2 Step Out Dancing (6-1) draws alongside odds-on choice and has best chance for mild upset here for trainer and former jockey Keturah Obed-Letts. #6 Righteous Man (5-1) was solid third last out and could forge surprise in this spot for trainer Lenworth Sewell. #3 Chesapeake Charlie (9-2) was good second last out for trainer Edward Schotroffe and will be among those looking to topple railbound chalk in the opener.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
idesignarch.com

Stately Rustic Elegant French-Inspired Country House

This French Norman style home in Vienna, Virginia is a timeless elegant but rustic country house with 21st-century comforts. Harrison Design created an Old World-style manor with a castle-like tower anchoring one end of the home. Arched double doors and Provençal shutters of the front façade provide a hint of the French farmhouse with a mix of Normandy and Brittany, and touches of sunny Provence.
VIENNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New England, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charles Town, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charles Town, WV
Charles Town, WV
Pets & Animals
audubonva.org

Free trees for communities

As community associations around Northern Virginia ramp up their native tree planting efforts, they are looking around to find ways to make it affordable. Burke Centre resident Craig Willett has solved that problem for his neighbors: all they have to do is fill out a simple form to get a free tree. A member of Burke Centre Conservancy’s volunteer Open Space Committee, Craig has organized a system both for private property and for common land. On private land, residents pick up seedlings from Craig’s house and plant them themselves. On common land, the Trustees of the various clusters put in a request, and Craig and his colleagues will install trees or shrubs either to replace ones that have died or to reforest open areas. You can see him pictured here with fellow volunteer Mike Hathaway, in red.
BURKE, VA
Metro News

Hedgesville’s Chase DeLauter selected in first round of the MLB Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –2019 Hedgesville High School graduate Chase DeLauter didn’t have to wait long for his name to be called in the Major League Baseball Draft. The James Madison University outfielder was selected 16th overall in the first round by the Cleveland Guardians. DeLauter was named the West...
HEDGESVILLE, WV
eenews.net

Washington set to be 2nd East Coast city with gas ban

Washington, D.C., is expected to become the second East Coast city to ban fossil fuel boilers and water heaters in most new buildings, following the unanimous approval of two bills by the City Council this week that are supported by the mayor. When the bills are enacted, the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Rockingham Park#Kentucky Derby#Suffolk Downs#Widget Factory
theriver953.com

Spotted Lanternfly Update and Quarantine Details

The conversation for Extension Office Friday on The Valley Today with Janet Michael welcomed back Extension Agents Mark Sutphin & Joanne Royaltey from the Frederick County Extension Office. Mark & Joanne work out of the VCE-Frederick County office but also serve Clarke, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties. Today was an update on the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) invasion and discussion about the expanded quarantine area. Mark & Joanne explained why the quarantine is in place and was expanded plus they said that reporting SLF on your property is no longer necessary. Joanne gave some do’s and don’ts for “disposing” of the pest and examples for getting kids involved. Click here to listen to the conversation.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
foresthillsconnection.com

Opinion: It’s the mayor, not UDC, who bears responsibility as a volunteer-led Ward 3 food pantry searches for a new home

For more than a year now, mutual aid volunteers have stepped up to fill a very real need in Ward 3 for a food pantry. However, the Feed the Family Pantry is about to lose its temporary home at 4225 Connecticut Avenue, in space donated by UDC, the holder of the master lease. Petula Dvorak’s July 7th Washington Post column called attention to the Feed the Family Pantry’s need for a new home, the volunteers who have stepped up to provide food and other necessities, and to Ward 3 residents for whom this is a vital service.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Video: One Last Look Inside Landmark Mall

If you grew up in Alexandria shopping at Landmark Mall, this may make you sad. But it's also fascinating. YouTube content creators "The Proper People," who travel the world sneaking into old or historic abandoned structures, traveled to Alexandria in early May just days before demolition began on Landmark Mall. The nearly 38-minute video, below, includes footage of Macy's, Sears, the food court, the mall's security office and more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Washington

Family Located After Child Found Alone in Loudoun County, Virginia

The family of a young child has been located after the child was found alone in Sterling, Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning. The child was found in the 100 block of W. Church Road, at the intersection with N. Sterling Boulevard, in Sterling. The child is about 4 to 6 years old, authorities said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

News briefs from Luray 57 years ago

July 15, 1965 — The Luray Lions Club will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding in Luray on Thursday evening of this week at the Mimslyn. The new scale for admission to the local baseball games was recently announced. All persons 12 years of age or older, 75 cents admission. All children under 12 years of age, accompanied by parents, will be admitted free.
LURAY, VA
Metro News

Hamilton retiring from Berkeley County Economic Development Authority

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Berkeley County Development Authority Executive Director Sandy Hamilton is retiring. The Development Authority made the announcement Thursday. Hamilton has been with the BCDA since 2013 and was tapped to be Executive Director in 2016. Her retirement is effective September 1st. Among the developments under her leadership...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Fairfax Times

Missed trash pickups due to more than labor shortage

Fairfax County residents have been experiencing trash pickup delays for several months, but Dave Lyons, director of the Fairfax Workers Coalition, said he wants them to know that’s not only because of the pandemic or the strained labor market. “[The delays happen] because of a poor managerial response to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Jefferson County makes additional ambulance service decisions

CHARLES TOWN — Despite canceling their regularly scheduled Thursday meeting due to the July 4 holiday week, Jefferson County Commission held a special meeting on Friday to move forward with plans for county-run ambulance service. Commissioners have been pushing for a county-wide ambulance service that will be under their control for several months, and decisions made Friday take them one step closer to that goal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hampshire, Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hampshire; Hardy The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Shenandoah County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Frederick County in northwestern Virginia Northeastern Hardy County in eastern West Virginia Southeastern Hampshire County in eastern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wardensville, or 16 miles south of Romney, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Wardensville, Rio, Gravel Springs, Capon Springs and Wilde Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy