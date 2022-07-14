ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana engine maker Cummins names first woman CEO

By Binghui Huang, Indianapolis Star
The Indiana-based engine maker Cummins announces Jennifer Rumsey as its CEO, making her the first woman to lead the company. She will take over on Aug. 1 for Tom Linebarger, who will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Rumsey, who has a background as an engineer, said her technical and business experience helped prepare her for the role.

“Growing up in Columbus, Indiana, where Cummins was founded, and spending most of my career here makes this announcement incredibly meaningful," Rumsey said.

Rumsey started her career with Cummins by working for its research and technology team, developing technology to reduce pollutants from diesel engines, the company said in a news release. She's helped to bring new technologies to the market and invest in lower carbon emissions products.

Rumsey is a member of Society of Women Engineers and holds an Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In her career, she's advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion and women in her field.

Linebarger said she has helped the company to improve the quality of the product and reach record revenues.

“Jen is a once in a generation talent and the right leader for Cummins at this important time in our history," he said.

