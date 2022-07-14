ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers detected a star’s mysterious ‘heartbeat’ billions of light-years away

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9MG4_0gfkKhFJ00

A group of astronomers at MIT and other universities have discovered a star’s “heartbeat.” The heartbeat, which is a radio signal, originated from an unknown origin billions of light-years away from Earth. The astronomers aren’t sure exactly what caused it, but they say it likely came from a radio pulsar or a magnetar.

Astronomers just detected a star’s “heartbeat”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMbNm_0gfkKhFJ00
Image source: Peter Jurik / Adobe

The signal they detected is a fast radio burst, or FRB. It’s essentially a strong burst of radio waves. FRBs typically last for a few milliseconds at most. However, the signal the astronomers detected lasts for around 3 seconds. That’s roughly 1,000 times longer than the average FRB. The signal also repeated every .2 seconds, almost like the star’s heartbeat.

They labeled the signal FRB 20191221A. It’s currently the longest-lasting FRB and it has the clearest periodic pattern that we’ve detected to date. As I noted above, the astronomers aren’t really sure exactly what the cause of the radio signal is. It either belongs to a radio pulsar or a magnetar. Both are neutron stars, which are the extremely dense and rapidly spinning collapsed cores of massive stars.

The astronomers believe it’s one of those two because they’re the primary examples of entities that we know about that emit such signals. But, because this heartbeat-like signal is so active, the astronomers say it’s almost like a pulsar or magnetar on steroids.

Listening closely

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCoaT_0gfkKhFJ00
Image source: zhengzaishanchu / Adobe

The astronomers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature this month. The discovery was documented by MIT co-authors Calvin Leung, Juan Mena-Parra, Kaitlyn Shin, and Kiyoshi Masui, and Daniele Michilli. The researchers hope to be able to investigate the star’s heartbeat more by observing the signal more.

“Not only was it very long, lasting about three seconds but there were periodic peaks that were remarkably precise, emitting every fraction of a second,” Michilli explained in an MIT news release. After investigating the heartbeat more, they found that it was very similar to other radio pulsars and magnetars in our galaxy. Another reason why they believe it could be one of the two.

Discovering exactly where the signal is originating from, will require more observation, though. Perhaps, as they continue to listen for the star’s heartbeat, they’ll be able to determine exactly where it is coming from. And maybe even how long ago the star responsible for it collapsed. If it is indeed caused by a radio pulsar or magnetar.

Related
Daily Mail

What planet is he on? Biden asks 'what the press is like' in faraway worlds after being shown first images from $10 billion Webb space telescope

President Joe Biden unveiled a stunning new image of distant galaxies on Monday night from NASA's James Webb space telescope - then promptly cracked a joke about reporters in those faraway places. The telescope, which cost the National Air and Space Administration roughly $10 billion, produced the sharpest, deepest image...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA shares astonishing James Webb images of Jupiter and its rings

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is the gift that keeps giving. Right after releasing the first set of images on July 12 — four extraordinary observations in the distant cosmos — taken by the world's most powerful space observatory, NASA has now stealthily revealed data from the telescope's commissioning period from the Space Telescope Science Institute’s Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Significant chance that someone will be killed by an out-of-control rocket in next decade, scientists warn

There is a significant chance someone will be killed by a rocket falling to Earth in the next decade, scientists have warned.A new assessment of the danger posed to human life by out-of-control rockets says there is a roughly 10 per cent chance that one or more casualties will be caused in the next 10 years.What is more, the risk of such death is unfairly spread, they note, with those in the global south more at risk of such impacts. Rocket bodies are more likely to drop on cities such as Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than they are in New...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

K2, the brightest comet in our solar system, will swing by Earth this week: Here's when to see it

Grab your binoculars: A comet that has fascinated scientists for five years approaches its closest distance from Earth this week—and you might be able to catch a glimpse. There's a chance of spotting the C/2017 K2 PANSTARRS comet, also called K2, on Wednesday or Thursday as it makes it final pass through the solar system, said David Jewitt, an Earth, planetary and space sciences professor at University of California, Los Angeles.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

What is on the other side of a black hole?

SCIENTISTS have begun delving deeper into the science behind black holes in light of new studies. And after the first-ever detailed photo of the gravity giant was revealed in May 2022, questions have been asked about what lies on the other side. What is on the other side of a...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Stephen Hawking’s black hole theory proved right

The late Stephen Hawking’s black hole area theorem is correct, a new study shows. Scientists used gravitational waves to prove the famous British physicist’s idea, which may lead to uncovering more underlying laws of the universe. The theorem, elaborated by Hawking in 1971, uses Einstein’s theory of general...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets

NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. Webb has also carried out a spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- on a faraway gas giant called WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
