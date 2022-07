Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA despite also being one of the youngest. Doncic has been in the league for 4 seasons now, but seeing as he got drafted when he was 19 is somehow still only 23. His first 4 seasons have been nothing short of historic, Doncic has made the All-Star Game 3 times while also being selected to the All-NBA First Team thrice.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO