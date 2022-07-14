ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

UPDATE: Investigators say wind blew semi-trucks together, causing Taylor County rollover crash

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago
Wind caused two semi-trucks to collide in south Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Investigators say wind blew two semi-trucks together in Taylor County, causing a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

The trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 36 near Potosi Road when wind caused the trailers to collide just before noon, according to law enforcement at the scene.

Two people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third was not injured at all.

One of the semi-trailers was ripped in a half and another was hauling rocks, so the mess took a while to clean.

Hwy 36 was closed to traffic as investigators worked to clear the scene.

No further information has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.

BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man found guilty of murder for fatal 2020 robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 has been found guilty of Murder. A jury found Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans guilty of Murder Friday night, five days after his Capital Murder trial began in Taylor County’s 104th district court in […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrest Made in Coleman

During the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, the Coleman Police Department, assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street, in Coleman, Coleman County, Texas. Once inside the residence, officers located a quantity...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Man with red eyes, ‘green tongue’ arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief A victim reported their vehicle was vandalized by […]
ABILENE, TX
