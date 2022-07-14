UPDATE: Investigators say wind blew semi-trucks together, causing Taylor County rollover crash

Wind caused two semi-trucks to collide in south Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Investigators say wind blew two semi-trucks together in Taylor County, causing a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

The trucks were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 36 near Potosi Road when wind caused the trailers to collide just before noon, according to law enforcement at the scene.

Two people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third was not injured at all.

One of the semi-trailers was ripped in a half and another was hauling rocks, so the mess took a while to clean.

Hwy 36 was closed to traffic as investigators worked to clear the scene.

No further information has been released.

