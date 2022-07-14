ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ira Township, MI

Ira Twp. man found guilty in slaying of 77-year-old woman

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
An Ira Township man will be sentenced in September after a jury found him guilty for the murder of a 77-year-old woman.

Stephen Traskal was found guilty by a jury Thursday of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in front of St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Traskal was convicted of killing Carlene Nowlin, 77, and injuring her son on Aug. 14 at the Ira Township residence they all shared.

Traskal's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

Detroit News

A secret plane, an untrained pilot, a deadly crash on Grosse Ile

Grosse Ile — A man with no certificate to fly crashed the plane he was struggling to control in July 2020 due to inexperience, the National Transportation Safety Board found. Investigators found no evidence the 56-year-old male pilot who died in the crash had formal flight training when he...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Waterford woman dies in Novi collision

A Waterford woman died in a crash Wednesday morning, July 13, in Novi, according to WDIV-TV. The crash occurred on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads. Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a truck north on Novi Road, south of 13 Mile Road. As he went around a curve, he crashed head-on into a truck traveling south on Novi Road, driven by a 55-year-old Waterford Township woman . She was pronounced dead at the scene. The TV station identified her as Michelle Krueger.
NOVI, MI
