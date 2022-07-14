Ira Twp. man found guilty in slaying of 77-year-old woman

An Ira Township man will be sentenced in September after a jury found him guilty for the murder of a 77-year-old woman.

Stephen Traskal was found guilty by a jury Thursday of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 2 in front of St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Traskal was convicted of killing Carlene Nowlin, 77, and injuring her son on Aug. 14 at the Ira Township residence they all shared.

Traskal's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

