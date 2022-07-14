ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas dad high on meth while driving truck that hit college golf team’s van in fatal collision: investigators

By Stephen Sorace
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man with methamphetamine in his system, not his 13-year-old son, was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a van carrying college golf teams from New Mexico, killing nine people, investigators said...

