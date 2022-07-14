ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tickets on sale: Tallahassee Film Festival returns Labor Day weekend with 'Lost Highway'

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ukmB_0gfkJBEO00

David Lynch’s 1997 hallucinogenic neo-noir "Lost Highway" will be the special event screening as the Tallahassee Film Festival returns to local screens Labor Day Weekend. Tickets are now on sale.

The new 4K digital restoration of the mind bending mystery will show at the IMAX theater in downtown’s Challenger Learning Center on Sept. 4.

Entertainment:Things to do in Tallahassee: Blues rockers hit town, local bands in the spotlight

Beer bash:TLH Beer Society is turning 5 and throwing a birthday bash | Around the Brew Bend

Ice cream:Get the scoop: Ice cream parlors dish up free gelato and a contest this July

The film, which stars Bill Pullman and Patricia Arquette, and a wild cast of supporting characters, is a surreal journey into madness, certain to feel even more intense and hypnotic on the 5-story-high IMAX screen.

The festival also offers more grounded dramas and thought-provoking documentaries.

"The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See ‘Titanic,’ " is a prize-winning Norwegian film about, well, exactly what it says: an isolated blind paraplegic cinephile who embarks on a risky excursion outside the safety of his apartment. It’s … a comedy? Or a thriller. Or a pandemic-relatable story about struggles we all have faced in recent times.

The legendary Montreal filmmaker Denis Cote make his TFF debut with his latest effort, "That Kind of Summer," an edgy, naturalistic drama about a small group of sex addicts in a recovery program at a bucolic retreat, quarantined with their own unruly drives and demons.

The French-language film, which bowed at the Berlin Film Festival, is part of a slate of favorites celebrated by audiences and critics at the South by Southwest, Sundance, Fantasia, and Tribeca festivals.

Among them are Robert Machioan’s "The Integrity of Joseph Chambers," a brooding morality tale from the director of "The Killing of Two Lovers," and Sierra Pettengill’s eye-opening documentary "Riotsville, USA," which brilliantly uses archival footage to explore the militarization of the police and the reaction of a nation to the uprisings of the late '60s.

In another documentary, a Sunshine State tradition – the nudist colony – is the subject of filmmakers Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan’s observational lens in "Naked Gardens." Fans of midnight fare will have lots to look forward to, as well, with the bizarre gonzo madness of All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, the debut feature from Chicago’s Alex Phillips.

Festival alum Michael Glover Smith (Mercury in Retrograde, 2017) returns with his latest feature, the family drama "Relative," featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors from his native Chicago.

Also back is documentary filmmaker Harrod Blank, whose short film "Dugout Dick" offers an intimate portrait of an off-the-grid, Idaho hermit.

Audiences can also expect a diverse assortment of films by Florida-based filmmakers, competing for the festival's $1,000 Flamingo prize, given to the director of the top-ranked Florida film and co-sponsored by Flamingo magazine.

Some 50 films, including features and shorts, will screen Sept. 3 and 4, at venues downtown (IMAX) and in the All Saints District (Cap City Video Lounge, Marriott Residence Inn), with a Saturday night party at The Bark and a special VIP/Filmmakers brunch on Sunday at Charlie Park.

Tickets, VIP ($70, advance) and All-Access ($40), are now on sale at tallahasseefilmfestival.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lydia Bell

Highway Natives take on “The Beast”

Five years and seven months ago I called up a friend in a well known party band in my hometown of Tallahassee, Florida. I didn’t ask, I told him, this trio of a rag tag band I somehow became a “manager” of was moving in on his gig at a fairly small pool hall that coming weekend. He didn’t say much. I didn’t give him an opportunity to. But oh were they nervous to follow the show my guys put on that night! The Jordan Miller Band packed the place out and the second story bar was shaking the roof of the place below.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lil Durk headed to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE – Rapper Lil Durk will be bringing his hit music to the Tucker Center in Tallahassee on October 29th, 2022. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (July 15th, 2022) – Rap superstar, Lil Durk, will be bringing his hit music to the Tucker Center on October 29th 2022 at 7: 15 pm. Tickets are on sale now at TuckerCivicCenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am- 5 pm. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts Farm Share in Havana for families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc. held a Farm Share for residents in Havana. The group worked with the Director of Farm Share Quincy Dave Reynolds to give out items like chicken, milk, juice, pasta, juice, crackers, bananas, cereal, yogurt and muffins and to residents in need, free of charge. The group say they served closed to 500 people.
HAVANA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WMBB

Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice. On Saturday the Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation. “We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Bill Pullman
wtvy.com

Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Deputies chased a pickup pulling a utility trailer for miles during a dramatic pursuit that darted in and out of Houston County at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. During his capture, he attacked multiple officers, according to law enforcement sources. Ultimately, authorities nabbed the suspect after...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Wakulla Teen Adrion Mancilla continues to raise money for his mom with help from his community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few weeks ago we shared a story with you about Adrion Mancilla, a Wakulla boy putting together a weekly food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills. And while he’s still working it every weekend, thanks to the generous donations from the Wakulla County community he now has tents, multiple tables and cookware and now he gets to even borrow a hot dog cart from Wakulla resident Tracey Patterson.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Sundance Film Festival#Tribeca Film Festival#Labor Day Weekend#Documentary Film#Imax Theater#Lost Highway#Norwegian
mynews13.com

College dorms at capacity, rising rent part of problem

The rising costs in the housing market are touching most communities, including student housing on college campuses across the state. More students are hoping to live in college dorms as rental costs rise. USF's student housing is already full for the next semester. UCF has also reached its limit. Ana...
ORLANDO, FL
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon county first responders build bunk beds for kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers from the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Fire Department and more met Saturday to build bunk beds for kids. The twenty they built today, a small part of the nearly 1-thousand beds built through the Tallahassee Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WALB 10

Thomasville anti-gun violence march calls on community support

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -Chanting and singing filled the streets of Thomasville Saturday as some residents came together to fight against gun violence in their community. Think Before You Re-Act, a Thomasville organization has been trying to stop gun violence in the community for years now. Although organization leaders are seeing an improvement, they say there’s more work to be done.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee’s 1st Black pediatrician retiring after 40 years in practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first Black pediatrician in Tallahassee is set to retire after more than 40 years serving the community. “To be leaving all my wonderful patients, and the idea of not being able to help a lot of them personally, it does give me pause,” said Dr. Lionel Henry of Adolescent and Pediatric Medical Center.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Retired firefighter gives out Narcan in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A retired firefighter from South Florida traveled to Gadsden County Sunday to give away free Narcan to first police and firefighters. Luis Garcia’s mission is not just to distribute the drug and teach people how to use it, but also to reduce the stigma that surrounds it.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy