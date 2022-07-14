Man struck by truck in Russell dies. The latest on Louisville homicides

Louisville suffered record-setting levels of violence in 2021, and during 2022, The Courier Journal is tracking each fatal incident to better understand violence in the city and memorialize the victims.

Homicides include those investigated by Louisville Metro Police as well as other Jefferson County law enforcement agencies. All victims were from Louisville, unless otherwise noted.

This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate the circumstances of each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. The Courier Journal has excluded cases deemed accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths.

So far in 2022, LMPD has investigated 93 homicides — with the deaths of two pregnant women each being counted as double homicides. Last year, it investigated a record-high 187.

Listed below are details regarding the latest cases. At the bottom of this story is a list of all 2022 homicide victims.

Man dies after being hit by a truck in Russell

One of two men wounded after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday succumbed to his injuries Monday , according to LMPD.

Officers responded to 19th and Jefferson Streets at about 1:55 a.m. on a report of an accident.

The department's preliminary investigation showed two men were standing outside a vehicle when an unknown man intentionally struck them with the truck then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where one of them later died, LMPD announced Monday afternoon. The other man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The victim succumbed today from his injuries at University Hospital.

Man arrested in connection with April double homicide

More than three months later, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with a double homicide that happened in April in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.

Terral White was arrested July 13 in connection with the shootings and his bond was set at $500,000, according to court records.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting on April 2 in the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive, where they found two men shot inside a car, according to court records. The vehicle had crashed and the victims were in the front seats.

White was seen in a video outside of his apartment with a gun, according to court records. The footage allegedly shows him getting in the car with the two people who were killed and then fleeing immediately after the crash, the citation said.

The men were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Amear Clay, 19, and T'ylan Whetstone, 20.

Man dies after being shot in Jacobs neighborhood

A man who was shot July 11 died later died from his injuries, LMPD announced.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgetown Place about 2 p.m., LMPD said, and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and died the same day, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

He was identified as Rykess Ford, 27.

Kasey Hunley

Two days after being stabbed in Pleasure Ridge Park, LMPD announced the man succumbed to his injuries on July 13 at University of Louisville Hospital.

Officers responded to 6800 block of Cappella Lane just before 5 p.m. July 11, where they found the man suffering from a laceration. He was taken to the hospital. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kasey Hunley by Deputy Coroner Michael E. Haag of the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

There were no suspects in custody as of July 13.

Ter-Voina Moore

A 15-year-old who died July 6 after being shot days earlier in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood has been identified as Ter-Voina Moore, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Fourth Division officers responded to a shooting July 2 near South Jackson Street and Roselane Court where they found Moore and another female teen shot, according to LMPD.

Both teens were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where Moore died. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis.

No arrests have been made.

One dead, another injured in shooting near Iroquois Park

Two men were shot the Kenwood Hill neighborhood, near Iroquois Park July 7.

Officers from LMPD's 3rd Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 7300 block of Southside Drive about 5:20 p.m. One man was found dead, and the other was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD currently has not identified the relationship between the two men and no arrests have been made.

Arrest made in April homicide

Officials with LMPD's homicide unit apprehended Mickeal J. Taylor of Louisville on July 5 in connection with a homicide that had taken place in April.

Taylor, who's been detained at Metro Corrections, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He's been accused of killing 32-year-old Lamont Hobbs Jr. in a shooting on April 28 in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

Hobbs was shot that day in the 1100 block of W. Jefferson Street, police said at the time. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Boy killed in Park Hill neighborhood

A boy shot early July 3 has died from his injuries, LMPD officials said the following day.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue around 3:50 a.m. and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound that was considered life-threatening. He was transported to an area hospital, but later died.

He has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Davon Banks

A man is facing charges in the death of Davon Banks, a 30-year-old Louisville man killed on July 2 in the city's California neighborhood.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims suffering from large lacerations caused by a machete.

Two women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elvis Anderson Jr. was charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault in connection with the stabbings.

Anderson confessed to his role in the killing, according to his LMPD arrest citation.

Man found dead in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

A man was killed in a shooting in the city's Portland neighborhood on June 30, according to LMPD.

First Division officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. She said that officers found a man who had been shot, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

No arrests have been made.

Gary Brown and Steven Curtis

Two men were found dead inside an apartment in Oxmoor on June 30.

Eighth Division officers responded to a call at about 8 p.m. concerning two people dead inside the apartment located on 7400 Steeplecrest Circle, said LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Police said foul play is believed to have been involved in both deaths and they are being investigated as homicides, she said.

The men killed were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 21-year-old Gary Brown and 40-year-old Steven Curtis.

No arrests have been made.

Jakari A. Griffin

A boy was killed in a shooting on June 27 in Valley Station.

Third Division officers responded to a call about a shooting at 4700 East Pages Lane at 6:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. When they arrived, they found a little boy who had been shot. Officers tried to perform life-saving measures, Ellis said, but the boy was pronounced dead that night after being taken to Norton's Children Hospital.

The victim was identified as 11-year-old Jakari A. Griffin, according to Samuel Rogers, deputy coroner with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Ellis, in a follow-up email sent June 28, said officers believe the shooting was accidental, based on interviews the department had conducted, and LMPD does not expect charges to be filed.

Dashawn Powell and Ebony Shepard

Police found a man and woman shot to death in a vehicle in the early morning on June 27.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Madison Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. in response to a report of gunshots. There they found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Dashawn Powell, 42, and Ebony Shepard, 41.

Jeffery Randolph

A man died June 25 after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

First Division officers responded to a call about a shooting at 12:30 p.m. on East Muhamad Ali Boulevard and Hancock Street, but the victim was found shot near the intersection of Shelby Street and East Muhamad Ali Boulevard, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Jeffery Randolph, of Louisville, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but later died, Smiley said.

Purnell Trent Maddox

A man was found dead in a home June 22 in South Louisville.

LMPD officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way at about 4:30 p.m. after a call of a dead person, according to a statement from the department.

When they arrived, they found a man inside the home who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was later identified as Purnell Trent Maddox, 46.

No arrests have been made, according to LMPD.

Arrest made in killing of Tremont Tobin

Four days after 40-year-old Tremont Tobin was shot to death, LMPD charged a man with murder in the case.

Gregory Bell, 49, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections at about 10 a.m. June 23 and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and felon in possession of a firearm.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said officers were called to a scene in the 1200 block of Central Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. June 19 and found a man with "more than one" gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell and Tobin were in a conversation when Bell pulled out a gun and shot Tobin multiple times, according to his arrest citation. After he fell to the ground, Bell walked closer to Tobin and shot him again while standing over him, it states.

After, Bell went inside the home and came back out with a different handgun, wiped it down, then placed it next to Tobin's body, it states.

Man shot on N 26th Street

A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of June 15 in the Portland neighborhood, according to LMPD.

First Division officers responded to the call at about 5:50 a.m. in the 200 block of North 26th Street and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Derick Williams

LMPD responded to a call of a burned body that was found in an alley of the Phoenix Hill neighborhood near Rubel Park on Barret Avenue on June 13.

Officers responded to the call at approximately 3:20 a.m., according to the LMPD.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Derick Williams, 49. He was fatally shot before being burned, according to the coroner.

David Keith Dickson

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim that was shot and killed at Thorntons on 1st and Broadway on the evening of June 12.

Officers responded to the downtown gas station just after 10 p.m. after two men were in an altercation, according to LMPD's preliminary investigation.

One of the men fatally shot the other, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as David Keith Dickson, 36, of Louisville.

The alleged shooter, security guard Tavon Parrish, stayed at the scene, police said.

Parrish, 31, was charged with murder the following day.

After waiving his Miranda Rights, Parrish told detectives the victim was a customer in the store and was confronted by Parrish after stealing a can of beer, according to his arrest citation. Parrish then pointed a gun at the man and shot him "because he believed the victim wanted to fight him," the citation states.

Kennetta Taylor

Louisville Metro Police officials said Kennetta Taylor, 38, was found dead from a stab wound at a home on June 11.

Officers responded to reports of a person down inside a residence at the 2500 block of Pirtle St. about 4:30 p.m.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed Taylor died as a result of a stab wound.

Police have not announced any suspects in the case.

Dorien Meullion

LMPD officers are investigating a fatal shooting on June 10.

Sixth Division officers were dispatched on a call of a shooting in the 3500 block of Paragon Court at about 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified him as 28-year-old Dorien Meullion.

No arrests have taken place in connection with the shooting, which occurred outside an apartment complex.

Tevin Roberts

LMPD is investigating after one man was found dead in the parking lot of a local business on June 10.

First Division officers responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. Broadway, where they found the dead man inside a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 29-year-old Tevin Roberts by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have taken place, according to Smiley, who noted the business is not believed to have anything to do with the shooting.

Jordin Barnes

A man was shot to death in Shively on June 5 in the parking lot of a liquor store.

Shively Police responded to the parking lot of the business in the 4500 block of Dixie Highway just before 10 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot, according to a release from the department.

The man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 29-year-old Jordin Barnes, was on a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Javontae Moore, 18, was arrested on June 15 in connection to the homicide. He was identified by one of the juveniles that was in the car that was in the liquor store the night of the shooting, according to the arrest citation.