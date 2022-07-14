ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

1st Monkeypox case confirmed in Tulare County, health officials say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvSTt_0gfkIkxu00
EMBED <> More Videos 1st Monkeypox case confirmed in Tulare County, health officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in Tulare County.

Dr. Karen Haught with the Tulare County Department of Public Health says the person is isolated and recovering at home.

"It is important for our community to be informed on emerging public health threats like monkeypox; however, currently the risk to the general public is low," says Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

Monkeypox is a rare disease.

The CDC said transmission among humans happens through close person-to-person contact with the infected area of those who have the illness

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Farmers who helped sink Friant-Kern Canal reject fee to pay for fix

Farmers in southern Tulare County on June 30 soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to pay...
FRIANT, CA
KGET

Thousands of Adventist patients could be forced to find a new provider

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Contract negotiations between Adventist Health Bakersfield and Anthem Blue Cross of California have stalled, potentially leaving thousands of Kern County patients to find a new healthcare provider. Adventist president Daniel Wolcott called this one of the most aggressive stances Adventist has taken with an insurance provider in years. The current contract […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 people killed by trains in separate incidents in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – Two pedestrians were hit and killed by trains today in two separate incidents in Tulare on Friday morning. According to Tulare Police, the first incident took place around 4.50 a.m. when a woman was hit and killed by a train near Cross Avenue and J Street. A witness saw the woman walking across the tracks as the train was coming in. Her identity has not been released.
TULARE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Tulare County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Tulare County, CA
Government
thesungazette.com

Tulare, Kings counties receive $33M to improve transit

SACRAMENTO – Tulare and Kings county residents will have more public transportation options in the next five years thanks to a more than $33 million grant from the state. On July 7, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) awarded $796.1 million to 23 projects across the state to expand transit, intercity rail services and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions in low-income communities.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 killed in vehicle crash into canal in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – One person is dead following a vehicle crash into a canal in Kings County on Friday, according to the CHP. Officers received a call of a crash at 3:45pm at Highway 41 & Omaha Ave, northeast of Kettleman City. Witnesses say the vehicle was swerving before it went off the roadway and into an adjacent canal that had water in it.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water shut-offs to resume in Tulare next month

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – Water shut-offs are scheduled to resume in Tulare starting next month, according to a city announcement made Thursday. Officials say water shut-offs had been suspended following the state’s moratorium on water shut-offs due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, starting August 3, city officials say all past due balances more than 60 days delinquent will need to be paid to avoid any further shut-offs.
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening. It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc
kvpr.org

Tiny Valley community goes nearly 24 hours without water after its only well fails

A rural town in Tulare County went about 24 hours without running water after the only working well in the area gave out amid triple-digit heat. East Orosi is a rural community that’s home to about 624 residents, about 99% of whom are Latino. The town’s east water well shut off Tuesday afternoon, and didn’t power back on until 4 a.m. the next day. It went out again six hours later.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Porterville Police debunking viral social media post

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A post has been going around social media and is causing some commotion. The Porterville Police Department is debunking an image posted of a woman dressed as a nurse with the captions saying she has stolen a baby from the hospital. According to the post,...
PORTERVILLE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

CHP investigating 2 deadly crashes in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes in Visalia. The first happened on Highway 99 north of Betty Drive just before 9:30 Friday night. Investigators say a man in his 60s was killed when he crashed into a guardrail along the right-hand shoulder. His...
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 21:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 105 to 110 degrees on Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills and Kern River Valley 99 to 104 degrees on Monday afternoon. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra foothills, and the Kern River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Woman shot in Sanger, police searching for 2 men

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for two men after a shooting in Sanger. Deputies got the call after midnight from a woman at Seventh and Academy. She told authorities that about three miles away she had been forced to stop her car by two men in another car at Newmark and Central.
SANGER, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD patrol vehicle involved in crash in West Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield Police patrol vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Truxtun Avenue at Coffee Road Friday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. A BPD official said only minor injuries to a complain of pain were reported. It's unknown at this time...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

SoCalGas offers free upgrades to more households

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – More low-income households in Tulare County can now qualify for home assistance with updated guidelines from Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) for their Energy Savings Assistance program. As of July 1, more customers are now eligible for no-cost energy-saving home improvements through the Energy Savings...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Charged with Murder for Wednesday’s Killing in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Detectives with the Tulare Police Department arrested the suspect 31-year-old Christopher Atkins of Visalia on Thursday for a murder that happened on Wednesday. Police were called by 20-year-old Narion Morris of Tulare who said he had been shot. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Shooter identified in 2008 murder

According to the District Attorney’s office, on July 13 District Attorney Tim Ward announced criminal charges relating to the 2008 shooting death of Hernan Diaz, 21. In this case, a potential lead was discovered through the testing of DNA and Luis Villarreal, 34, was identified as the person responsible for murdering Hernan Diaz.
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy