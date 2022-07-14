ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man arrested after driving stolen moped, several drugs found hidden after arrest

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing drug charges after he was arrested for driving a stolen moped in Reindahl Park Wednesday, with authorities saying they later found multiple drugs hidden under his clothes.

An officer pulled over the man near the garden at Reindahl Park at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after seeing a moped that had been reported as stolen.

The man allegedly had marijuana and cash on him at the time of his arrest, but more drugs were uncovered under several layers of clothing once the man was taken to the Dane County Jail. Authorities allegedly found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, and more marijuana hidden under the clothing.

The man faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and bail jumping for violating the conditions of his bond for a previous drug charge.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time because he has not yet been officially charged on the latest accusations.

