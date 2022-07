Not everyone would travel almost 30 hours to attend a runway show, but actor Kitty Chicha Amatayakul is devoted to fashion. The Thai star—who you may know as Nanno on the Netflix series Girl From Nowhere—traveled to Marrakech this weekend for the label’s spring 2023 menswear show. She took Vogue inside her whirlwind trip to the city, which she says was just as enticing as Anthony Vaccarello’s Agafay desert-set presentation. “The moment I got to see Marrakech with my own eyes for the first time, I was spellbound,” says Amatayakul. “The city in the dark under the full moon is very enchanting and beautiful. And when I woke up in this city under the sun, it was lively and bright. I really enjoy how Marrakech is wonderful during the day and mysterious during the night.”

