Contra Costa Co. air quality advisory extended to Friday

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — The air quality advisory in Contra Costa County has been extended through Friday due to continued wildfire smoke, according to a press release from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The Air District expects the Marsh Fire, which has been burning for more than six weeks, to continue impacting the air quality of Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood in eastern Contra Costa County.

There is no Spare the Air alert in effect, and the air quality will be overall “moderate,” according to the press release. The pollution levels will be worse overnight and during the early mornings, but daytime onshore winds will likely help disperse some smoke.

The Air District added in the release that it is important for residents to limit their exposure to the smoke by staying inside, keeping doors and windows closed and turning home and car air conditioning system settings to re-circulate air to prevent smoke being pulled inside.

These precautions will help prevent negative effects from smoke exposure, the release says, which can cause coughing, scratchy throats, irritated sinuses, and irritated airways and eyes. Smoke particulates can also cause wheezing for individuals with COPD, emphysema or asthma.