65-year-old man dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Ada Township (Forest Hills, MI)
Nationwide Report
On Tuesday morning, a 65-year-old man lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in Ada Township. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Avenue [...]
