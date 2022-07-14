65-year-old man dead after a three-vehicle wreck in Ada Township (Forest Hills, MI) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday morning, a 65-year-old man lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in Ada Township. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of M-21 and Spaulding Avenue [...]

Read More >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™