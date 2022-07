Paris, Tenn.–City of Paris government officials and employees are mourning the loss of long-time city attorney Fred McLean who passed away on Saturday evening, July 16. In a press release issued today, City Manager Kim Foster said, “Fred had been the City’s attorney for over 40 years. Not only did he provide legal advice and assistance, but he was also a friend and mentor to many Commissioners, City Managers, and employees over the years.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO