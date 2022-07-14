ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Letters: Ohio wants you to tell your 10-year-old to have her rapist's baby

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Note from Opinion Editor Amelia Robinson : A 27-year-old Columbus man has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion.

Ohio's so-called heartbeat ban kicked in after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Below are a selection of letters to the editor about the case involving the 10-year-old and statements Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made before her accused attacker's arrest. Yost questioned if the girl was real.

What do you think?

Let us know in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com. Include your full name, city of residence, email address, and phone number.

Yost owes us an apology

Ohio  Attorney General  Dave Yost , a Republican, has demonstrated that he is unqualified to serve as the state’s chief legal official by jumping to the incorrect conclusion that the report of the rape of a 10-year-old child was untrue .

His knee-jerk opinion, clearly motivated by his adamant opposition to gestational freedom of choice , offends the position he holds and the legal profession he represents.

During my 50-year career as a law professor, judge, and in private practice, I learned and believed that a lawyer must assemble all relevant facts before stating his or her opinion.

The arrest of a suspect in this horrendous crime shines the light of incompetence on Yost’s politically motivated statements. He should be ashamed and publicly apologize. Of course, that will never happen.

Dave Yost has no business serving as Ohio’s lawyer.

He should resign immediately.

Ronald L. Solove, Columbus

Look your daughter in the eye.

We, the voters, have the power to make new laws that are fair to all citizens.

Look your wife, daughter, granddaughter or an abused 10-year-old in the eyes and say, “You must carry the seed and DNA of your rapist and our family is responsible for 18 more years of care.

"L awmakers and others who want to control our family unit struck down the law that helped the family unit under our most personal traumatic circumstances to decide our choice.”

Vote for new legislators that will write laws that allow the family to decide their family unit.

This is in your power.

Roe v. Wade allowed the family unit to decide about this horrible situation without the state government demanding your health records.

(Now) the state government gets control over your family unit because you are a wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter or a male family member with no choice (over) the family unit.

Vote for new legislators.

Jean Gawronski, Powell

Are you proud of yourself now?

I am wondering if any state legislators have looked inside themselves and asked if they are proud of the law that would have forced a 10-year-old child to have her rapist’s baby?

Would they be happy with this law if it was their 10-year-old child?

I am not an obstetrician (though I am a physician) but it’s hard to imagine a 10-year-old child being able to carry a fetus to term. This law may have been a death sentence for this child.

And if any legislators are still proud of this law, shame on them.

Bob DeWeese, Columbus, IN

Yost inclined to call victim a liar

Think about it. When commenting on the case of a 10-year-old rape victim, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's first inclination is to call the victim a liar .

Remember when voting this fall that this is the person Republicans elected to uphold our laws and protect our children.

Kevin Griffith, Columbus

I will rejoice when Yost is gone

Along with Attorney General Yost, I too " rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets ." I will also rejoice anytime a state attorney general who — without a thorough investigation — publicly casts doubt on the story of a 10-year-old child impregnated through rape is removed from office.

Julie Carpenter-Hubin, Columbus

There's a crusade against women

Re Stephanie Ranade Krider's "Post-Roe Ohio we worked for is here; it's time to act" July 13:

She wrote: "... it is now past time to decide if we as a state truly care about vulnerable women and their children." What disgusting hypocrisy.

Krider and her ilk have waged a successful crusade against women for decades. The result?

A 10-year-old girl, impregnated by a rapist, had to go out of state for medical help. Then the Republicans lied about it.

When religious beliefs/doctrines dictate political laws, everyone ultimately suffers.

Charles W. Hill, Reynoldsburg

Comments / 36

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

I can't imagine what that poor little girl is going through..!? It takes a monster too do that to a 10 year old... SMH

Reply(2)
17
Tanya Bobbio
3d ago

Now to sit back and watch people say oh I don't agree with abortion except for cases like this,well you should have thought about that before you voted,it pays to think about a problem as a whole and do some research

Reply
7
diane
4d ago

People can be so ignorant and cruel but when it comes to themselves or their children, they may play a different tune.

Reply(1)
13
 

