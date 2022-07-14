ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State's pair of veteran returners welcome newcomers to campus in video

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
A retooled Ohio State men's basketball roster has received a humorous welcome to campus.

In a video produced by the Buckeyes' social media team, third-year players Zed Key and Gene Brown III -- the only returners who saw more than two games' worth of action a season ago -- put the five freshmen and three transfers through an orientation program.

The video shows the newcomers touring Value City Arena with Key on a microphone and Brown making sure the group stays together. First, though, they sit through an orientation program where Key welcomes them to "Newcomer Orientation Day" and tells the new players they've come to "the right state" and "the right school" before cutting to Wright State transfer Tanner Holden.

The class also features a wardrobe change for Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele, who is sitting in the class wearing an orange OSU shirt. Key tells Likekele he's supposed to support "The OSU" and tosses the guard/forward a new shirt.

Ohio State will take a foreign exhibition trip to the Bahamas from August 4-9, and the team will begin practice soon.

