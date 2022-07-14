Detroit Pistons fall to 2-2 in Summer League with 82-79 loss to Cavs: Game thread replay

Summer League: Detroit Pistons (2-1) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2)

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

TV: NBA TV.

Game notes: It's the fourth scheduled game out in Vegas, after the Pistons suffered their first loss on Tuesday against the Pacers . Don't expect to see the likes of Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers or Isaiah Stewart, much like Tuesday. Still, there's something to play for. A win for the Pistons puts them in the running for the Summer League championship game (we won't go into the tiebreakers here).

Live updates

