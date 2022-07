Responding to a request for comment by TechCrunch based on a tip shared by a security researcher, Cleartrip said it is taking legal action against the hackers. “We have identified a security anomaly in a few of our internal systems,” a Cleartrip spokesperson told TechCrunch in a prepared statement. (The spokesperson did not provide their name.) “Our information security team is currently investigating the matter along with a leading external forensics partner and is taking the necessary action. Appropriate legal action and recourse are being evaluated and steps are being taken as per the law.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO