1 in 3 U.S. students attended a racially segregated public school in 2020-21, watchdog says

By Zachary Schermele
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 19 million students in the U.S., or more than a third, attended a public school in the 2020-21 school year where at least 75% of students were of the same race or ethnicity, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office. The 45-page analysis looked...

Comments / 23

AP_001018.01cd116eaeac44a68eebab9e53ca41da.2215
4d ago

A lot of articles about stuff like this don’t take into account that There are more white people in America than any other race. 13% of the population is black. Just because of that, the article makes no sense whatsoever. Great job NBC!

Reply(3)
16
RightTurnClyde
3d ago

So what? It's not racism. The county where I grew up was 3% black. My high school had an average of 1,200 students each year I attended (1983-87) and I could almost count the number of black students on my fingers and toes. Nothing racist about it, there just weren't a lot of black kids. Everyone got along. Liberals seek out racism where none exists.

Reply(1)
5
debt free
3d ago

So if an affluent white community pays for a good school the dems think we should be forced to allow poor minorities into it because why?

Reply(1)
5
