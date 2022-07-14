ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘It’s an Easy Fix’ - Pundit on Reece James and Mason Mount Contract Renewals

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqSPM_0gfkHk0700

One pundit has suggested that Reece James and Mason Mount will be two players Thomas Tuchel builds his team around.

One pundit has suggested that Reece James and Mason Mount will be two players Thomas Tuchel builds his team around.

Even though the main talk this summer is about transfers, contract renewals are also going on in the background.

James, whose deal currently expires in 2025, earns a reported £58k per week . Not that much for someone of his quality.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There have also been talks about extending Mount's contract in the future and one former Premier League player thinks that Chelsea need to focus on their renewals.

Speaking to Football Insider , Alan Hutton said that Mason Mount and James both deserve bumper deals this summer.

“These are two players that Thomas Tuchel will want to build his team round.

Reece James is an exceptional football player. He’s so young, he’s won a lot in the game. Mason Mount, we know how good he is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsNgu_0gfkHk0700

IMAGO / NurPhoto

You want to tie these guys down to long-term deals. If the owner is now coming in and saying these are special players for us, we want to keep a hold of them.

If their salaries, compared to some of the others, are low, that’s music to your ears if you’re a player in that situation you’re saying, ‘right well offer me something new and I’ll sign it’.

So I don’t see that being a problem. They look happy where they are, they’re young, they’re hungry enough, they want to improve so it’s an easy fix.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
Chelsea Transfer Room

News: "Signing Kalidou Koulibaly will help Chelsea fight for the Premier League title again." Mikael Silvestre States

Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has stated that he believes that Chelsea's latest summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly can help them challenge for the Premier League. Chelsea confirmed the signing of their new central defender last week, with Koulibaly becoming the clubs second signing of the summer following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Robert Lewandowski: Has Barcelona move tarnished striker's Bayern Munich legacy?

It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona. The move will mark the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020. Things did not end on good terms,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Hutton
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: West Ham United are Close to Signing Chelsea and Albania Striker Armando Broja

After months of speculation it looks like Armando Broja's Chelsea career is coming to an end as it appears that a permanent move to West Ham United is edging even closer. The Albania international was part of the Chelsea side that are currentlyr on their pre-season tpur of the USA, however he asked to leave the camp and fly back to England in order to push for the move away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Thomas Tuchel Hints At Two More Defensive Signings This Summer

Chelsea have already secured the signature of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but with more players set to leave, Thomas Tuchel and co still have some heavy lifting to do. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left on free transfers to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, all whilst the futures of fullbacks Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are still very much up in the air.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

‘The Same’ - Luis Garcia Compares Fabio Carvhallo to James Milner

Liverpool Legend Luis Garcia believes the reds have unearthed the next James Milner in exciting comments about the red's summer signing exclusively to LFCTV. Fabio Carvhallo was a starlet for Fulham during their promotion push in last season's championship campaign, scoring 10 goals and also racking up eight assists in the meantime in 36 league appearances for Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy