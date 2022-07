Double DD Meats owner Kim Nygard will be the grand marshal of the Friday, July 22 Tour de Terrace parade. A family-run business, Double DD Meats began operations in Mountlake Terrace in 1955, just one year after the city was incorporated. The owners were John Dallas and Dan Murray (the Ds in Double DD). Nygard’s father, Les Palaniuk, began working at Double DD in 1957, and eventually purchased the meat market from Murray in the late 1970s following Dallas’ death.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO