HRC seeks nominations for Good Neighbor of the Year

By For the Weekly
 4 days ago
Members of the Human Relations Council table at the Fireworks Spectacular.

WAKE FOREST — The Human Relations Council is soliciting youth and adult nominations for the 13th Annual Good Neighbor of the Year Award. The award recognizes Wake Forest residents who work to improve the quality of life in their neighborhoods without seeking recognition for their efforts.
Nominees are sought in two divisions: adult (ages 19 and older) and youth (ages 10-18). To qualify, a nominee must be a Wake Forest resident who has made a significant contribution to the community between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31. Employees of the Town of Wake Forest are not eligible.
The online nomination form is available at http://bit.ly/WFGoodNeighborAward. Completed nomination forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Nominations forms must include the names of both the nominator and the nominee, along with a narrative of 400 words or less describing why the nominee is deserving of the Good Neighbor of the Year Award.
Mayor Vivian Jones will present a commemorative plaque to one youth and one adult winner during this year’s Good Neighbor Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.
Recent adult winners include Ronnie Jackson (2021), Kenille Baumgardner (2021), Tilda Caudle (2019), and Joy Shillingsburg (2018), while Jordan Kaplan (2021), Simone Smith (2019), and Trent Taylor (2017) are recent youth winners.
For more information on the Good Neighbor of the Year Award, visit http://bit.ly/WFGoodNeighborAward or contact Mitzi Franklin, senior human resources consultant at 919-435-9493 or mfranklin@wakeforestnc.gov.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

